Charlotte Hornets Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down the members of the Hornets headed for free agency this summer, as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.

Since the arrival of what we may as well call the LaMelo Ball Era, the Charlotte Hornets have been among the NBA’s most exciting teams to watch. For yet another year, however, Round 1 of the playoffs will begin without their participation after they fell short against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference’s No. 9 vs. No. 10 Play-in Tournament game.

They’re still a young team, they still have some exciting talents in the form of Ball and Miles Bridges, and James Borrego is increasingly establishing himself as one to watch among basketball’s rising generation of coaches. This summer, however, there are some intriguing roster decisions GM Mitch Kupchak and governor Michael Jordan need to make

Check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of imminent Hornets free agents ahead of the 2022-23 season, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 Hornets Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

1. SF Miles Bridges (restricted)

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 4 years, $16,317,853

: 4 years, $16,317,853 2021-22 salary : $5,421,493

: $5,421,493 NOTE: Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

Bridges: “My mom loves it here. My kids love it here. Charlotte took me in as a 20-year-old kid and now I’m a 24-year-old man. I love it here.” — Schuyler Callihan (@Callihan_) April 14, 2022

2. PF Montrezl Harrell (unrestricted)

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 2 years, $18,978,900

: 2 years, $18,978,900 2021-22 salary: $9,720,900

Fun fact I uncovered while doing research for an article: Montrezl Harrell currently has the fourth-best career field goal percentage (.6199) in NBA history. — Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) April 12, 2022

3. SF/PF Arnoldas Kulboka (restricted — two-way contract)

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 salary: $462,629

4. SG Scottie Lewis (restricted — two-way contract)

Age : 22

: 22 Expiring contract : 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $462,629 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 salary: $462,629

5. SF Cody Martin (restricted)

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 3 years, $4,473,912

: 3 years, $4,473,912 2021-22 salary: $1,782,621

6. PG Isaiah Thomas (unrestricted)

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $276,039

: 1 year, $276,039 2021-22 salary: $276,039

Hornets Contract Options for 2022-23

Jalen McDaniels (team option)

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 4 years, $6,129,593

: 4 years, $6,129,593 2021-22 salary: $1,782,621

Hornets 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 14. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $110,117,912

: $110,117,912 Dead cap money : $10,680,972

: $10,680,972 Total salary cap usage : $120,990,744

: $120,990,744 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : None

: None Salary on the books for 2022-23: $149,253,671

