July 29, 2022
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari F1-75 Ferrari 066/7 during the F1 Lenovo Grand Prix De France 2022 (Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
BETTING & FANTASY

F1 Betting: 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Odds & Props

By Sam Dunn
Jul 29, 2022
After an exciting weekend in France, check out the latest F1 Hungarian GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Depending on your Formula 1 allegiances, last weekend’s race at the Circuit Paul Ricard was either a joy (Max Verstappen), a positive step forward (Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Mercedes), or simply “NOOOOOOOOOOOO!” (Charles Leclerc).

Leclerc and Ferrari suddenly have a whole lot more work to do in order to catch up to Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Red Bull, but there’s much more intrigue at play this year than simply the world championship itself. As the world’s top auto racing competition returns to the Mogyoród, devotees will remember that the last time the Hungaroring played host to a Formula 1 race, Alpine’s Sebastian Ocon was somehow, some way the miraculous winner — the first checkered flag of his career and still his only one to date.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

Hungarian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Friday free practice and Saturday qualifying.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +100
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +150
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +650
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1200
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1600
George Russell (Mercedes): +2900
Sign Up For Our Newsletters

Get on our list for sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 27.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -440
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +410
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +4200
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +7000
George Russell (Mercedes): +7000
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +11000

2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 27.

Oracle Red Bull Racing: -380
Scuderia Ferrari: +330
Mercedes-AMG Petronas: +1800
Sign Up For Our Newsletters

Get on our list for sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Listen Now
Read Now
Subscribe

Enter your email below