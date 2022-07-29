F1 Betting: 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Odds & Props

After an exciting weekend in France, check out the latest F1 Hungarian GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Depending on your Formula 1 allegiances, last weekend’s race at the Circuit Paul Ricard was either a joy (Max Verstappen), a positive step forward (Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Mercedes), or simply “NOOOOOOOOOOOO!” (Charles Leclerc).

Leclerc and Ferrari suddenly have a whole lot more work to do in order to catch up to Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Red Bull, but there’s much more intrigue at play this year than simply the world championship itself. As the world’s top auto racing competition returns to the Mogyoród, devotees will remember that the last time the Hungaroring played host to a Formula 1 race, Alpine’s Sebastian Ocon was somehow, some way the miraculous winner — the first checkered flag of his career and still his only one to date.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

Hungarian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Friday free practice and Saturday qualifying.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +100

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +150

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +650

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1200

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1600

George Russell (Mercedes): +2900

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 27.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -440

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +410

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +4200

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +7000

George Russell (Mercedes): +7000

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +11000

2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 27.

Oracle Red Bull Racing: -380

Scuderia Ferrari: +330

Mercedes-AMG Petronas: +1800