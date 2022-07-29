F1 Betting: 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Odds & Props

After an exciting weekend in France, check out the latest F1 Hungarian GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Depending on your Formula 1 allegiances, last weekend’s race at the Circuit Paul Ricard was either a joy (Max Verstappen), a positive step forward (Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Mercedes), or simply “NOOOOOOOOOOOO!” (Charles Leclerc).
Leclerc and Ferrari suddenly have a whole lot more work to do in order to catch up to Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Red Bull, but there’s much more intrigue at play this year than simply the world championship itself. As the world’s top auto racing competition returns to the Mogyoród, devotees will remember that the last time the Hungaroring played host to a Formula 1 race, Alpine’s Sebastian Ocon was somehow, some way the miraculous winner — the first checkered flag of his career and still his only one to date.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win
Hungarian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Friday free practice and Saturday qualifying.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +100
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +150
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +650
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1200
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1600
George Russell (Mercedes): +2900
2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 27.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -440
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +410
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +4200
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +7000
George Russell (Mercedes): +7000
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +11000
2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 27.