F1 Betting: 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Odds Breakdown

As Formula 1 returns to North America, check out the latest F1 Canadian Grand Prix odds and prop bets, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
With Red Bull running rampant, Ferrari sputtering, and the aerodynamic scourge known as porpoising doing damage both literally and figuratively up and down the Formula 1 ranks, the best auto racing drivers in the world are returning to North America. This weekend, it’s back to Montreal for the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix.
With Sergio Perez winning Monaco and Max Verstappen making it five victories out of a possible eight with his triumph at Baku, Red Bull Racing is on cloud nine. But with thunderstorms in the forecast for free practice sessions and qualifying Friday and Saturday, just about anything could happen at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s breakdown of the latest F1 Canadian GP odds and driver prop bets, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Odds to Win
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before qualifying for June 19’s Canadian GP. Odds are subject to change over time.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -160
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +350
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +470
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1600
George Russell (Mercedes): +2500
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +3600
Lando Norris (McLaren): +7500
Valtteri Bottas (Aston Martin): +11000
2022 F1 Canadian GP Prop Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before qualifying for June 19’s race. Odds are subject to change over time.
+500 odds or narrower
Max Verstappen Podium Finish AND Sergio Perez Podium Finish: +100
Fernando Alonso Top 6 Finish OR Sebastian Vettel Top 6 Finish: +110
Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND George Russell Top 6 Finish: +120
George Russell Podium Finish OR Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish: +150
Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND Lando Norris Top 6 Finish: +250
Lando Norris Top 6 Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +330
Valtteri Bottas Top 6 Finish AND Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish: +340
Carlos Sainz Podium Finish AND Sergio Perez Podium Finish: +350
Nicholas Latifi Points Finish OR Lance Stroll Points Finish: +350
Lando Norris Top 6 Finish AND Kevin Magnussen Points Finish: +500
Between +500 and +100 odds
George Russell Podium Finish AND Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish: +550
Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish AND Max Verstappen Podium Finish: +600
Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +850
Longer Than +1000 odds
George Russell Podium Finish AND Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +1100
Max Verstappen Podium Finish AND Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND Mick Schumacher Points Finish: +1200
George Russell Podium Finish AND Lando Norris Top 6 Finish AND Fernando Alonso Points Finish: +1400
Sergio Perez Podium Finish AND Valtteri Bottas Top 6 Finish AND Mick Schumacher Points Finish: +2600