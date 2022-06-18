F1 Betting: 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Odds Breakdown

As Formula 1 returns to North America, check out the latest F1 Canadian Grand Prix odds and prop bets, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

With Red Bull running rampant, Ferrari sputtering, and the aerodynamic scourge known as porpoising doing damage both literally and figuratively up and down the Formula 1 ranks, the best auto racing drivers in the world are returning to North America. This weekend, it’s back to Montreal for the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix.

With Sergio Perez winning Monaco and Max Verstappen making it five victories out of a possible eight with his triumph at Baku, Red Bull Racing is on cloud nine. But with thunderstorms in the forecast for free practice sessions and qualifying Friday and Saturday, just about anything could happen at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s breakdown of the latest F1 Canadian GP odds and driver prop bets, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Odds to Win

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before qualifying for June 19’s Canadian GP. Odds are subject to change over time.

2022 F1 Canadian GP Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before qualifying for June 19’s race. Odds are subject to change over time.

+500 odds or narrower

Max Verstappen Podium Finish AND Sergio Perez Podium Finish: +100

Fernando Alonso Top 6 Finish OR Sebastian Vettel Top 6 Finish: +110

Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND George Russell Top 6 Finish: +120

George Russell Podium Finish OR Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish: +150

Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND Lando Norris Top 6 Finish: +250

Lando Norris Top 6 Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +330

Valtteri Bottas Top 6 Finish AND Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish: +340

Carlos Sainz Podium Finish AND Sergio Perez Podium Finish: +350

Nicholas Latifi Points Finish OR Lance Stroll Points Finish: +350

Lando Norris Top 6 Finish AND Kevin Magnussen Points Finish: +500

FIA takes steps to reduce porpoising in the interests of safetyhttps://t.co/XTs7zC4oKx — FIA (@fia) June 16, 2022

Between +500 and +100 odds

George Russell Podium Finish AND Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish: +550

Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish AND Max Verstappen Podium Finish: +600

Lewis Hamilton Podium Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +850

Longer Than +1000 odds

George Russell Podium Finish AND Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND Daniel Ricciardo Points Finish: +1100

Max Verstappen Podium Finish AND Lewis Hamilton Top 6 Finish AND Mick Schumacher Points Finish: +1200

George Russell Podium Finish AND Lando Norris Top 6 Finish AND Fernando Alonso Points Finish: +1400

Sergio Perez Podium Finish AND Valtteri Bottas Top 6 Finish AND Mick Schumacher Points Finish: +2600

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -270

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +330

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1300

George Russell (Mercedes): +5000

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +6500

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +8500

2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

Oracle Red Bull Racing: -300

Scuderia Ferrari: +250

Mercedes-AMG Petronas: +4200