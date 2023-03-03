The platform’s newest CEO, Neal Mohan, is strengthening its connectivity to a creator-driven community.

YouTube’s newest CEO, Neal Mohan, is rolling out an expansive plan to bolster the platform in a never-before-seen vision.

Mohan, succeeding 9-year veteran executive Susan Wojcicki, penned a letter to the app’s users of his prospects for the platform under his tenure.

The highly-anticipated features expected to arrive first are creators’ ability to remix Shorts and record original content next to YouTube videos and Shorts. This addition is comparable to the duet and “stitch” options available on TikTok — the most downloaded app of 2022. Mohan hopes this will allow users to “easily add their own take on a trend or join in with reactions.”

With podcasts increasing in prominence across the creative space, Mohan is broadening accessibility to producing podcasts through amplifying YouTube’s publishing software.

“In fact, YouTube is now the second most popular destination for listening to podcasts according to Edison,” Mohan wrote. “New features in YouTube Studio make it easier to publish podcasts, and we’ll also start bringing both audio and video-first podcasts to the millions of people who use YouTube Music in the United States, with more regions to come.”

The streaming service landscape is widening. YouTube plans to adapt Shorts to a TV-friendly format and launch Primetime Channels where users can watch their streaming services. “We’re bringing the best of YouTube to the living room — the creators people love, the streaming they want, and the useful features they’ve come to expect from YouTube,” he wrote.

In December, YouTube announced NFL Sunday Ticket, a partnership with the NFL to allow creators to connect with the sports arena through enhanced coverage and commentary. “Sunday Ticket will also come with ways to engage with other fans, including comments, chats, and polls,” the letter explains. Later this year, YouTube TV will allow viewers to watch multiple games at once to increase engagement.

Much of his outline for the future includes increasing monetization for creators via subscription offering expansion; enhancing creator feedback to ensure inclusion of those with lingual differences and hearing disability languages; and capitalizing on gaming content’s virality.