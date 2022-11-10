2022 XFL Draft Details & Location Revealed

The UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada plays host to the first draft week for the relaunched XFL starting Nov. 15.

On Thursday, the relaunched XFL has announced that its inaugural draft under the ownership of Dany Garcia, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital will take place on Nov. 15-17 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Over the course of the year, the XFL has held combines across the nation to allow players who are hoping to play in the league to try out. According to the league, nearly 6,000 players have been evaluated at the combines, NFL training camps, and other venues. Of the 6,000, 1,700 players were invited to enter the XFL Draft pool. The players in the pool will aim to receive one of the 528 spots in the league’s training camp. Eventually, when cuts occur, there will be 400 active player roster spots.

“Holding our draft where so many dynamic sports stories have been written is the perfect backdrop for this important XFL milestone,” said Garcia, the league’s Chairwoman and co-owner, in an official release. “The Draft is just the start of an incredible new chapter for these players. We cannot wait to welcome this inspiring new talent to the XFL.”

The draft will be broken down into four positional groupings:

Offensive skill positions, (WR, RB, TE, FB)

Defensive backs (CB, safety, nickel)

Defensive front seven (ILB, edge, DE, DT)

Offensive line

A release notes that a supplemental draft for players under contract with another professional football league will occur in 2023. The selection order for the draft will be revealed on Monday, Nov. 14.

“Sometimes in life, all you need is one shot to prove yourself and the XFL provides that chance,” added league co-owner Johnson. “These players have been working hard and beating the odds. We have seen their passion at the showcases, we have seen their commitment to the game, and now we – as owners, coaches, and trainers – are in a position to take their game to the next level. I know we have some electrifying ballers in the player pool and I can’t wait to see them all on the field balling out come training camp in January.”

Today’s XFL Draft details arrived after the league recently revealed the names, mascots, and logos of the eight teams competing in the league in 2023.

As XFL President Russ Brandon said on the occasion, “Our league’s executives, coaches, and their staff have worked tirelessly to prepare for the Draft, and I am thrilled to see these teams come together for our fans and the organization. As our kickoff approaches in February, we’re excited to showcase our tremendous athletes and high-caliber coaching staff to bring a high level of play and excitement for our fans.”

