Xfinity, NASCAR Gift Racing Simulators to 4 HBCUs

The donation is part of the eNASCAR College iRacing Series, a virtual competition with over 500 college and university participants.

Four HBCUs are about to get a lot faster. In partnership with NASCAR, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, Bowie State University, and Delaware State University will receive iRacing Simulators from Xfinity as part of the company’s upcoming college tour.

The donation is in collaboration with the eNASCAR College iRacing Series, which brings virtually-simulated racing to over 500 colleges and universities across the United States. Fans can follow the tour on Xfinity’s X1, Flex, and Stream platforms.

Bubba Wallace (right), Rajah Caruth (seated), and friends checking out an iRacing Simulator (Photo courtesy of Xfinity)

“The Xfinity simulator rig donation, as part of the HBCU College Tour, is a significant next step towards our common goal with NASCAR of bringing a new, diverse fanbase into the world of racing and iRacing,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast’s Vice President, Brand Partnerships and Amplification in a release. “Younger audiences are engaging with the sport in new ways, iRacing serving as a big part of that. These rigs are symbolic of Xfinity and NASCAR’s shared commitment to making education and opportunities available to everyone while working to expand racing’s overall fanbase.”

Fans will have the opportunity to try the simulators on Thursday, Aug. 11 at Bubba’s Block Party, a NASCAR community event held at Richmond Raceway hosted by Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace. The activation will feature racing-themed entertainment, local food from Black-owned businesses, live musical performances, and a special donation announcement moment featuring NASCAR driver and current Winston-Salem State University student Rajah Caruth.

As Caruth said on the occasion:

“As someone who has consistently been vocal about the impact HBCUs have had in my life – attending one myself and growing up with a father who teaches at another — Xfinity’s rig donation personally hits home for me in many ways. I became enamored with NASCAR as a young kid and developed my skills on simulators and through iRacing, all while staying committed to my studies at Winston-Salem State University, so this announcement has so many touch points that are significant to me.”

Rajah Caruth and Bubba Wallace (photo courtesy of Xfinity)

The announcement builds on NASCAR’s ongoing race to increase diversity across all areas of the sport. Xfinity plans to make additional stops at HBCUs outside of the four initially selected to receive iRacing Simulators in the future.