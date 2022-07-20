Get set for the second half of the MLB season with the latest 2022 World Series odds, futures, and prop bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The first half is kaput. The All-Star Game has come and gone. In the midst of the dog days and with the annual trade deadline suddenly close at hand, it’s time for the cavalry charge to the MLB postseason.

Entering the 2022 MLB season’s second half, the New York Yankees are setting the pace. Their subway rivals out in Queens have the the 7 Line Army dreaming big. The last two World Series champions — the Dodgers and Braves — are looking frisky in the NL as well. But only one team can claim the Commissioner’s Trophy this year, and things are about to get awfully interesting as the playoff picture begins to patch itself together in short order.

With that in mind, let’s talk World Series Odds 2022! Check out the latest futures bets and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

World Series Odds 2022: To Win Outright

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 19.

New York Yankees: +300

Los Angeles Dodgers: +350

Houston Astros: +450

New York Mets: +700

Atlanta Braves: +900

Toronto Blue Jays:+2000

Milwaukee Brewers: +2500

San Diego Padres: +3000

Tampa Bay Rays: +3500

Seattle Mariners: +3500

St. Louis Cardinals: +4000 Philadelphia Phillies: +4000

Chicago White Sox: +4500

Minnesota Twins: +5000

Boston Red Sox: +5000

San Francisco Giants: +6000

Cleveland Guardians: +10000

Baltimore Orioles: +30000

Miami Marlins: +40000

Los Angeles Angels: +50000

Texas Rangers: +100000

Nine tied at +5000000

Odds to Win National League Outright

Los Angeles Dodgers: +155

New York Mets: +320

Atlanta Braves: +430

Milwaukee Brewers: +1300

St. Louis Cardinals: +1500

San Diego Padres: +1500

Odds to Win American League Outright

New York Yankees: +140

Houston Astros: +200

Toronto Blue Jays: +950

Chicago White Sox: +1500

Seattle Mariners: +1500

2022 World Series Futures Prop Bets

League of World Series champion

National League: -104

American League: -112

Division of World Series champion

AL East: +200

NL West: +280

NL East: +320

AL West: +380

NL Central: +1600

AL Central: +2000

2022 World Series exact matchup

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: +900