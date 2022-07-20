Get set for the second half of the MLB season with the latest 2022 World Series odds, futures, and prop bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.
The first half is kaput. The All-Star Game has come and gone. In the midst of the dog days and with the annual trade deadline suddenly close at hand, it’s time for the cavalry charge to the MLB postseason.
Entering the 2022 MLB season’s second half, the New York Yankees are setting the pace. Their subway rivals out in Queens have the the 7 Line Army dreaming big. The last two World Series champions — the Dodgers and Braves — are looking frisky in the NL as well. But only one team can claim the Commissioner’s Trophy this year, and things are about to get awfully interesting as the playoff picture begins to patch itself together in short order.
With that in mind, let’s talk World Series Odds 2022! Check out the latest futures bets and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
World Series Odds 2022: To Win Outright
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 19.
New York Yankees: +300
Los Angeles Dodgers: +350
Houston Astros: +450
New York Mets: +700
Atlanta Braves: +900
Toronto Blue Jays:+2000
Milwaukee Brewers: +2500
San Diego Padres: +3000
Tampa Bay Rays: +3500
Seattle Mariners: +3500
St. Louis Cardinals: +4000
Philadelphia Phillies: +4000
Chicago White Sox: +4500
Minnesota Twins: +5000
Boston Red Sox: +5000
San Francisco Giants: +6000
Cleveland Guardians: +10000
Baltimore Orioles: +30000
Miami Marlins: +40000
Los Angeles Angels: +50000
Texas Rangers: +100000
Nine tied at +5000000
Odds to Win National League Outright
Los Angeles Dodgers: +155
New York Mets: +320
Atlanta Braves: +430
Milwaukee Brewers: +1300
St. Louis Cardinals: +1500
San Diego Padres: +1500
Odds to Win American League Outright
New York Yankees: +140
Houston Astros: +200
Toronto Blue Jays: +950
Chicago White Sox: +1500
Seattle Mariners: +1500
2022 World Series Futures Prop Bets
League of World Series champion
National League: -104
American League: -112
Division of World Series champion
AL East: +200
NL West: +280
NL East: +320
AL West: +380
NL Central: +1600
AL Central: +2000
2022 World Series exact matchup
New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: +900