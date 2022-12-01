The Money at Stake in the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships

There's $50,000 on the line at the World Axe Throwing Championships this year. (Photo by Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Axe throwers from around the globe are going to war in Wisconsin for a shot at some serious cash. Let’s have a look at all the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships prize money.

It’s time to redefine “sharp” shooting.

Hundreds will descend on Wisconsin this week for a four-day throwdown hosted by the World Axe Throwing League (WATL), and competitors who carve out a solid showing could earn some major money.

It’s easily the largest event of its kind, going down Dec. 1-4 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton, Wisconsin.

And it isn’t just axes — hatchet hurlers and knife chuckers will also have a shot at some serious coin over the four-day event.

Let’s have a look at what we can expect from the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships.

What are the Axe Throwing Championships?

Axes, knives, hatchets — oh yes.

For the 4th year, Signarama is proud to be the sponsor for the World Axe Throwing Championship. This event takes place in Appleton, Wisconsin at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center. Tune in on 12/4/22, on ESPN for coverage! #WATL #axethrowing #espn #championship #signarama #sponsor pic.twitter.com/0AMG14ZJ80 — Signarama (@signarama) November 30, 2022

Founded in 2017, the WATL claims this year’s event to be the largest tournament to date — nearly 600 men and women from 38 states and several countries squaring off in four events: knife throwing, hatchet throwing, duals (more than one person throwing an axe), and big axe throwing.

We’re talking about competitors like Mark Tishko, a Minnesota man who won the WATL’s U.S. Open in July, and Zachary “the Bear” Silva, a professional axe thrower from New Hampshire. All of the competitors qualify through leagues and tournaments to earn a spot at the world championship.

The event is also playing host to the World Knife Throwing Championship — a separate but similar competition with its own set of competitors who have sharpened their skills enough to make it to the big stage.

After a practice session Thursday, the throwing kicks off for real on Friday, Dec. 2 and will stream live at worldaxethrowingleague.com. The finals on Sunday will air on ESPN.

But enough with all the pointed details, let’s have a look at what winning the World Axe Championship looks like.

2022 World Axe Throwing Championships Prize Money

There’s $50,000 in prize money up for grabs at this year’s event.

Prize money is broken up into four event categories — $22,800 for Hatchet, $12,300 for Big Axe, $14,900 for Duals, and $7,500 for Knives.

Here’s a more thorough breakdown of the prize money:

Hatchet 1st $6,000

2nd $4,000

3rd – 4th $3,000

5th – 8th $1,000

9th – 12th $500

13th – 16th $200 Total: $22,800 DUALS 1st $4,000

2nd $2,500

3rd – 4th $1,200

5th – 8th $600

9th – 12th $500

13th – 16th $400 Total: $14,900 Big Axe 1st $3,500

2nd $2,500

3rd – 4th $1,000

5th – 8th $500

9th – 12th $375

13th – 16th $200 Total: $12,300 WKTL 1st $2,000

2nd $1,500

3rd – 4th $900

5th – 8th $400

9th – 12th $150 Total: $7,500

