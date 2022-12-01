The Money at Stake in the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships

Axe throwers from around the globe are going to war in Wisconsin for a shot at some serious cash. Let’s have a look at all the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships prize money.
It’s time to redefine “sharp” shooting.
Hundreds will descend on Wisconsin this week for a four-day throwdown hosted by the World Axe Throwing League (WATL), and competitors who carve out a solid showing could earn some major money.
It’s easily the largest event of its kind, going down Dec. 1-4 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton, Wisconsin.
And it isn’t just axes — hatchet hurlers and knife chuckers will also have a shot at some serious coin over the four-day event.
Let’s have a look at what we can expect from the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships.
What are the Axe Throwing Championships?
Axes, knives, hatchets — oh yes.
Founded in 2017, the WATL claims this year’s event to be the largest tournament to date — nearly 600 men and women from 38 states and several countries squaring off in four events: knife throwing, hatchet throwing, duals (more than one person throwing an axe), and big axe throwing.
We’re talking about competitors like Mark Tishko, a Minnesota man who won the WATL’s U.S. Open in July, and Zachary “the Bear” Silva, a professional axe thrower from New Hampshire. All of the competitors qualify through leagues and tournaments to earn a spot at the world championship.
The event is also playing host to the World Knife Throwing Championship — a separate but similar competition with its own set of competitors who have sharpened their skills enough to make it to the big stage.
After a practice session Thursday, the throwing kicks off for real on Friday, Dec. 2 and will stream live at worldaxethrowingleague.com. The finals on Sunday will air on ESPN.
But enough with all the pointed details, let’s have a look at what winning the World Axe Championship looks like.
2022 World Axe Throwing Championships Prize Money
There’s $50,000 in prize money up for grabs at this year’s event.
Prize money is broken up into four event categories — $22,800 for Hatchet, $12,300 for Big Axe, $14,900 for Duals, and $7,500 for Knives.
Here’s a more thorough breakdown of the prize money:
Hatchet
1st $6,000
2nd $4,000
3rd – 4th $3,000
5th – 8th $1,000
9th – 12th $500
13th – 16th $200
Total: $22,800
DUALS
1st $4,000
2nd $2,500
3rd – 4th $1,200
5th – 8th $600
9th – 12th $500
13th – 16th $400
Total: $14,900
Big Axe
1st $3,500
2nd $2,500
3rd – 4th $1,000
5th – 8th $500
9th – 12th $375
13th – 16th $200
Total: $12,300
WKTL
1st $2,000
2nd $1,500
3rd – 4th $900
5th – 8th $400
9th – 12th $150
Total: $7,500
Read More:
- LaLiga and UFC Announce Content-focused Partnership
- YouTube Top Songs of 2022: Who Took the No. 1 Spot?
- The Money at Stake in the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships
- NFL Zone: League, Fortnite Reveal Metaverse Experience
- Play Forever: Cast Members of ‘The Sandlot’ Launch Youth Sports Non-profit