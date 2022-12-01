About Boardroom

Sports December 1, 2022
Chuck McMahon

The Money at Stake in the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships

There's $50,000 on the line at the World Axe Throwing Championships this year. (Photo by Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Axe throwers from around the globe are going to war in Wisconsin for a shot at some serious cash. Let’s have a look at all the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships prize money.

It’s time to redefine “sharp” shooting.

Hundreds will descend on Wisconsin this week for a four-day throwdown hosted by the World Axe Throwing League (WATL), and competitors who carve out a solid showing could earn some major money.

It’s easily the largest event of its kind, going down Dec. 1-4 at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton, Wisconsin.

And it isn’t just axes — hatchet hurlers and knife chuckers will also have a shot at some serious coin over the four-day event.

Let’s have a look at what we can expect from the 2022 World Axe Throwing Championships.

What are the Axe Throwing Championships?

Axes, knives, hatchets — oh yes.

Founded in 2017, the WATL claims this year’s event to be the largest tournament to date — nearly 600 men and women from 38 states and several countries squaring off in four events: knife throwing, hatchet throwing, duals (more than one person throwing an axe), and big axe throwing.

We’re talking about competitors like Mark Tishko, a Minnesota man who won the WATL’s U.S. Open in July, and Zachary “the Bear” Silva, a professional axe thrower from New Hampshire. All of the competitors qualify through leagues and tournaments to earn a spot at the world championship. 

The event is also playing host to the World Knife Throwing Championship — a separate but similar competition with its own set of competitors who have sharpened their skills enough to make it to the big stage.

After a practice session Thursday, the throwing kicks off for real on Friday, Dec. 2 and will stream live at worldaxethrowingleague.com. The finals on Sunday will air on ESPN.

But enough with all the pointed details, let’s have a look at what winning the World Axe Championship looks like.

2022 World Axe Throwing Championships Prize Money

There’s $50,000 in prize money up for grabs at this year’s event.

Prize money is broken up into four event categories — $22,800 for Hatchet, $12,300 for Big Axe, $14,900 for Duals, and $7,500 for Knives.

Here’s a more thorough breakdown of the prize money:

Hatchet

1st $6,000
2nd $4,000
3rd – 4th $3,000
5th – 8th $1,000
9th – 12th $500
13th – 16th $200

Total: $22,800

DUALS

1st $4,000
2nd $2,500
3rd – 4th $1,200
5th – 8th $600
9th – 12th $500
13th – 16th $400

Total: $14,900

Big Axe

1st $3,500
2nd $2,500
3rd – 4th $1,000
5th – 8th $500
9th – 12th $375
13th – 16th $200

Total: $12,300

WKTL

1st $2,000
2nd $1,500
3rd – 4th $900
5th – 8th $400
9th – 12th $150

Total: $7,500

