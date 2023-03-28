South Carolina steamrolled its way to the Final Four, but Caitlin Clark and Iowa await in Dallas. Boardroom has the latest women’s Final Four odds.

This isn’t your typical women’s Final Four, but if you want to see the best of the best, you’ll want to tune in.

Undefeated, defending national champion South Carolina is back in the Final Four and the runaway favorite to repeat. But to get to the final, the Gamecocks will have to get through Iowa, the team with likely national player of the year Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes have the offensive firepower to win, but South Carolina defends as well as any team we’ve ever seen.

But don’t pencil in the winner of that game as the automatic national champion. Virginia Tech and LSU will go at it in the other national semifinal, and you shouldn’t take either lightly.

For starters, Angel Reese of LSU is one of the best players in college basketball. How good is she? She went just 3-15 from the field in the Tigers’ Elite Eight win over Miami…and still ended up with 13 points and 18 rebounds, notching her 400th double-double this season (estimated). In the Second Round against Michigan, SHE HAD 25 POINTS, 24 REBOUNDS, AND SIX BLOCKS. That does not happen. But it did.

Somehow, 1 seed Virginia Tech almost feels overlooked in this Final Four. Elizabeth Kitley might have something to say about that. Fresh off a 25-and-12 performance against Ohio State in the Elite Eight, Kitley has been the Hokies’ big star. But she wasn’t even the Most Outstanding Player in Virginia Tech’s region. That honor goes to Georgia Amoore, who is closing in on the all-time NCAA Tournament three-point record — she has 20 so far, two shy of the all-time best.

So there’s plenty to be excited about this week in Dallas. But who’s going to win the whole thing? We’ll leave it to our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook to fill you in on the odds.

Final Four Odds 2023: Women’s NCAA Tournament

All betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

National Semifinals:

LSU -1.5 (-108)

-1.5 (-108) Virginia Tech +1.5 (+112)

+1.5 (+112) Iowa +11.5 (-110)

+11.5 (-110) South Carolina -11.5 (-110)

To Win National Championship:

South Carolina : -310

: -310 LSU : +600

: +600 Iowa : +900

: +900 Virginia Tech: +1000

South Carolina vs. The Field: