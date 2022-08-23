WNBA Playoffs: Sky vs. Liberty Game 3 Odds & Betting Picks

This article originally appeared on FanDuel.

Get ready for Game 3 of the first-round WNBA Playoff series between the Liberty and defending champion Sky with the latest betting odds and insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Liberty vs. Sky Game 3 Info

2022 WNBA Playoffs — Round 1, Game 3 (Series Tied 1-1)

Chicago Sky (26-10, 12-6 Away) vs. New York Liberty (16-20, 9-9 Home)

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV coverage: ESPN

The Chicago Sky and New York Liberty meet head-to-head in Game 3 of an exciting WNBA postseason series on Tuesday night. The Sky bounced back after a disappointing Game 1 loss with a 100-62 win on Saturday; 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper led the way for the defending champs with 20 points as five players scored in double digits.

Meanwhile, New York gets to play in front of its home crowd with a chance to grab the series lead once again. The Liberty have been hot, winning four straight games prior to their Game 2 loss. To do so, they’ll need another star performance from Sabrina Ionescu (22 points, seven rebounds, six assists in Game 1).

New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky Odds & Spread: Game 3

All WNBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Sky: -320

Liberty: +245

Spread

Sky: -7.5 (-104)

Liberty: +7.5 (-118)

Total

Over 165.5: -110

Under 165.5: -110

Odds to Win WNBA Championship

Sky: +3000

Liberty: +550

The Sky enter this contest as the heavy betting favorite on the moneyline and the spread. This 9 p.m. ET clash also features a total of 165.5, which is a notable three points lower than the total in Game 2.

Game 3 Sky vs. Liberty Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to FiveThirtyEight.

Win prediction: Chicago Sky win (56% probability)

FiveThirtyEight barely leans toward the Sky here. While New York may only be 9-9 at home this season, it is 5-0 in its last five games at the Barclays Center. Playing at home is clearly an advantage, but the Sky’s impressive road record (12-6) showcases how tough they are to beat.

This one will come down to Chicago’s defense. The Sky allowed the Liberty to shoot 49.3% from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc in Game 1. Those percentages dropped to 33.3% and 15.0% in Game 2. Whatever adjustments were made obviously worked and that gives the Sky the edge here.

Final Score Prediction: Sky: 86, Liberty: 74

Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty Betting Trends

Chicago is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last six away games.

(ATS) in its last six away games. The total has hit the under in four of Chicago’s last six away games.

in four of Chicago’s last six away games. New York is 5-0 straight up in its last five home games.

in its last five home games. The total has hit the over in 13 of New York’s last 18 games against Chicago.

— Larry Rupp

Larry Rupp is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Larry Rupp also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username phillyfan424. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.