WNBA Unveils 2023 LGBTQ+ Pride Month Initiatives

A general view of #WNBA PRIDE, in support of Pride Month, on the basketball stanchion, during the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Connecticut Sun on June 17,2022, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The WNBA is celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride with apparel collections and content series empowering its teams, players, and fans.

The WNBA has announced its 2023 initiatives to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June, meant to promote a more inclusive environment around the sport and in the community.

As part of WNBA Pride, the WNBA Pride Unity Collection will include an exclusive line of Pride apparel in collaboration with Fanatics. Proceeds from each tee sold will go to Athlete Ally, which advocates for equal access, opportunity, and experience in sports, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. In addition, Fanatics will make a separate $25,000 donation to Athlete Ally. The Unity Collection will also feature collabs with Playa Society and iSlide, with a portion of sales proceeds going toward LGBTQ+ charitable organizations.

The W plans to showcase a series of content throughout the month, highlighting its players and coaches. On the schedule:

WNBA.com will host “Pride In ME!,” a series of conversations including ones with Atlanta Dream guard AD Durr and Los Angeles Sparks head coach Curt Miller, discussing their own personal pride, their journey to and in the W, and displaying Pride as part of their life’s purpose.

The WNBA app’s user interface throughout June will change to the recognizable colors representing Pride.

The “Pride is Love” content series will celebrate W players being unapologetically themselves and spotlight how LGBTQ+ players and coaches’ partners help provide an essential support system. The first episode will feature Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler and her fiancée, SMU assistant women’s basketball coach Dani Edwards, while the second will showcase Connecticut Sun assistant coach Briann January and her wife Tasha Harris.

Unity Pride Collection items are available at the WNBA store.