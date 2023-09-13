Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings boxes out Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The WNBA playoffs are upon us. Here is what the WNBA merit bonus structure calls for each postseason player to receive.

Playoff basketball is tough to beat under any circumstances. Throw in the WNBA coming off of a successful regular season — one that boasted a 27% increase in viewers from last year and a 16% increase in attendance — and the excitement is darn near palpable.

But like many pro sports leagues, there’s more on the line for WNBA players than just championship glory. Yes, the league CBA calls for all players participating in the WNBA playoffs to receive a bonus. Exactly how much depends on how far a team advances — just something to keep in mind while you watch the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream square off for the right to lose to the Las Vegas Aces in the second round.

Without further ado, here is the cash at stake in the 2023 WNBA playoffs.

WNBA Playoffs Bonus Structure

The following are the merit bonuses that the WNBA offers for all postseason players who are on team rosters on the last day of the regular season:

Teams eliminated in the first round: $1,616 per player

Teams eliminated in the second round: $3,123

Championship runner-up: $7,746

WNBA champion: $20,825

That makes a total prize pool of $500,000, and it’s the second straight year that the W is using the above structure. The current CBA, which went into effect prior to the 2020 season, offered significantly less, including $11,356 per player on the championship-winning team.

The $20K to the WNBA champion is the highest bonus the W offers, with $15,450 for the league MVP distantly behind.

The WNBA playoffs tip off on Wednesday night, with the Connecticut Sun hosting the Minnesota Lynx at 8 p.m. ET and the Aces facing the Chicago Sky at 10 p.m.