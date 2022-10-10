WNBPA and BreakAway Announce Partnership

The BreakAway app will allow WNBA players to access and better understand their data, both on the court and in recovery.

The WNBPA and BreakAway Data have announced a partnership that will allow players to use the BreakAway app to commercialize, collect, control, and store their data, the two sides announced on Monday.

The BreakAway app’s features include data around GPS/tracking, biomechanics, sensors, wearables, and sleep/recovery.

BreakAway founder and former NFL wideout David Anderson hung his cleats up for good in 2011. He went on to earn an MBA from USC and took NFL-sponsored business management and entrepreneurship programs at three universities. In time, this led him to create BreakAway Data. XFL, Athletes Unlimited, Power 5 universities, NFL and NBA players, and even Olympians all use the product.

“People have always used data and statistics to tell their story, I’m just giving athletes the opportunity to better control their narrative and tell their story,” Anderson said in a phone interview. “Whether it be looking at someone like Lexie Brown and how she performs on the court and the things she does off it or someone like Sue Bird, who elongated her career the last six years and what she did recovery-wise, all of these are great data points that younger athletes can be learning from as they want to progress in their career.”

With BreakAway based in Los Angeles, the LA Sparks guard Brown was a logical partner.

“This partnership will help WNBA players in so many ways. Everyone recovers different and learns different,” Brown told Boardroom. “This will give everyone access to ways that fit them. I think having information from games is going to be the biggest help. I know me personally, I have no idea how much energy I exert on a typical game day. Adding that with our stats is going to give us a full picture.”

Brown said she is excited to measure her sleeping habits to see how they affect her performance on the court. She also said she will use the app’s ability to break down a player’s jump-shot to find areas for improvement.

With the partnership kicking off on Monday, WNBA players will have access to BreakAway for nearly the entire offseason. And as part of the deal, BreakAway Data gave two high school players in Los Angeles the opportunity to work out with Brown to showcase the app’s abilities.

“There is nothing more empowering than knowing everything about yourself and using that knowledge to your competitive advantage,” WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson said in a release. “We just finished an amazing season, with record-setting social media engagement across the league, the best TV ratings in 14 years, and a thrilling Finals series. We’re building on that momentum by putting a world-class performance solution in the hands of all of our players.”

