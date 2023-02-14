The mastermind behind Philadelphia’s offense the last two seasons is headed to Indianapolis to be its next head coach. We’re here to answer all your Shane Steichen questions.

After a lengthy interview process that reportedly included 14 candidates, the Indianapolis Colts officially hired Shane Steichen as their new head coach on Tuesday. Steichen, 37, is the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator who will take over a 4-12-1 rebuilding Colts team that’s started six different quarterbacks and dished out $145 million to 12 total QBs since Andrew Luck retired in 2019.

They’ll be looking for a seventh under Steichen.

In his introductory press conference, Steichen explained that the offense will vary from week to week, emphasizing exactly what he wants in the franchise’s next QB: “Accuracy, decision making and the ability to create are the three things I look for in a quarterback. I think those are very important. And obviously above the neck. … You have to be obsessed with your craft. If you can find that in a quarterback, you are probably going to have some success.”

Steichen’s success with quarterbacks is a major reason why he was selected for this particular role. Keep in mind, the Colts have the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and very well might use it on their future QB. A lot of this weight will fall on Steichen’s ability to turn said QB into a star — or at least bring some respectability back to a franchise that last made the postseason in 2020.

He certainly has the resume to help right the ship. He’s worked in various different roles for various different teams since 2011, but his first big breakthrough came with the Chargers in 2016 when he was promoted to quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator.

Chargers, 2016-20: QBs coach and offensive coordinator with Philip Rivers and later Justin Herbert under center.

QBs coach and offensive coordinator with Philip Rivers and later Justin Herbert under center. Eagles, 2021-22: Offensive coordinator with Jalen Hurts running the show.

Keep in mind: Steichen was OC during Herbert’s rookie year when he threw 31 touchdowns and completed 66.6% of his pass attempts. Then, he took over the OC job in Philadelphia during Hurts’ second and third seasons, helping turn the 24-year-old into one of the most elite in all of football. Assuming the Colts go with a young QB to help right this ship, Steichen seems like the right fit.

From #Colts coach Shane Steichen's presser:

— Jim Irsay said they wanted an offensive coach, "Knowing we're going to have to find a young QB to develop."

— Irsay: "The Alabama (Bryce Young) guy doesn't look bad.

— Steichen: "We're gonna throw to score points and run to win." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2023

Steichen replaces former head coach Frank Reich and interim coach Jeff Saturday in Indianapolis. With Carolina’s 2022 interim Steve Wilks headed for San Francisco, no interim coach has been offered and subsequently accepted the permanent job since Doug Marrone in Jacksonville in 2016.

In the case of the Colts and Steichen, this feels like the right move. And he should have time to help get these guys out of the gutter. Since 2000, Indy has been through four permanent coaches with at least three seasons under their belt — Tony Dungy, Jim Caldwell, Chuck Pagano, and Reich.

“High integrity. High character. Brilliant football mind,” GM Chris Ballard said of Steichen. “Philosophically, we see the game the same way, and that’s critical for the head coach/GM relationship.”