This article originally appeared at FanDuel.
With glory up for grabs, let’s make a 2023 West Coast Conference Tournament prediction and roll through the latest odds, best bets, and insights from our friends at FanDuel.
March Madness is right around the corner, which means college basketball’s conference tournament season is here. One of the tournaments getting underway in the first week of March? The West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Here’s everything NCAA basketball fans and bettors need to know about West Coast Conference Tournament 2023 as the rivalry between Gonzaga and St. Mary’s takes center stage once again.
Here’s what college hoops bettors need to know as the action begins.
WCC Tournament 2023: Schedule, Dates & Location
The 2023 West Coast Conference Tournament will tip off with its first game at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 2. The championship game will be held at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7.
West Coast Conference Tournament Schedule
- First Round: March 2
- Second Round: March 3
- Quarterfinals: March 4 on ESPN2
- Semifinals: March 6 on ESPN and ESPN2
- Championship: March 7 on ESPN
West Coast Conference Tournament Odds
West Coast Conference tournament odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
|Team
|Odds to Win
|Gonzaga
|-130
|St. Mary’s
|+115
|Santa Clara
|+2400
|BYU
|+3100
|Loyola Marymount
|+3500
|San Francisco
|+4500
|Portland
|+21000
|Pacific
|+25000
|Pepperdine
|+25000
|San Diego
|+25000
2023 West Coast Conference Tournament Prediction & Best Bet
If you’ve been following the West Coast Conference this year, you know St. Mary’s was a top team and ended Gonzaga’s reign on top of the conference. The two teams were co-conference champions during the regular season, but it’s mighty hard to pick against Gonzaga, which continues to take the most betting action to win the WCC tournament.
St. Mary’s and Gonzaga split the season series, with the Zags knocking off the Gaels on the last day of the regular season. St. Mary’s was awarded the No. 1 seed due to the NCAA Evaluation Tool tiebreaker: St. Mary’s (25-6) finished No. 7 in NET and Gonzaga (25-5) was No. 9.
The Bulldogs led all WCC teams in scoring at 87.4 points per game this season. St. Mary’s was the WCC No. 1 team in scoring defense (59.3 PPG).
Gonzaga has won 9 of the last 10 WCC tournaments, with St. Mary’s winning the 2019 championship over Gonzaga. That said…
WEST COAST CONFERENCE BEST BET: If you’re betting on one of the favorites to win the WCC tournament, take a shot on St. Mary’s. A legitimate longshot to support? The San Francisco Dons.
More College Hoops:
Charlie Baker’s NCAA To-Do List
March 1 marks the beginning of the Charlie Baker era at the NCAA. Here’s what he needs to focus on in his first days on the job….
Lil Nas X to Headline Men’s March Madness Music Festival
The men’s Final Four in Houston will have a distinct country flair, with performers ranging from Lil Nas X to Tim McGraw and Keith Urban. The old town road to college basketball’s men’s Final…