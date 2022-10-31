Waiver Wire Week 9: Top Fantasy Football Pickups to Target

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Week 8 in the NFL saw numerous notable performances across fantasy football, including a touchdown trifecta from Christian McCaffrey. Heading into Week 9, there are several widely available players that should now be on managers’ radars, especially with bye weeks and injuries in full swing.

If you need help sorting through the events of the weekend, The Duel has you covered. Here are the top waiver wire pickups heading into Week 9 of the 2022 season.

Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups

NOTE: Only players rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo! fantasy football leagues are eligible for this list.

1. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (43% Rostered)

Evan Engram is quickly turning into one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets. After a slow start, the veteran TE has averaged 7.3 targets, 4.8 receptions, and 57.8 yards per game since Week 5, ranking as the TE5 in PPR formats during that time. He’s shown no signs of slowing down, either, as he just showed out against a Denver Broncos team that ranked fifth against opposing tight ends in terms of DVOA, putting up TE4 numbers with 4 catches for 66 yards and one TD.

believe it or not, evan engram is a top 10 fantasy tight end right now pic.twitter.com/WNYlZwSIIo — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) October 30, 2022

2. Caleb Huntley, RB, Atlanta Falcons (4% Rostered)

Caleb Huntley’s numbers won’t wow you, but he’s an option if your fantasy squad is shorthanded at the moment. Cordarrelle Patterson’s impending return means this is more of a one-week quick fix, but Huntley has a solid floor thanks to his volume. He’s out-rushed Tyler Allgeier in two of the past three weeks and is coming off a season-high 91 rushing yards on 16 carries in Week 8. The Los Angeles Chargers are giving up the sixth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, so Huntley appears poised for another productive day in Week 9.

3. Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (25% Rostered)

Sticking to this Falcons-Chargers matchup, Los Angeles wideout Joshua Palmer is another viable FLEX play in Week 9. With Mike Williams injured and Keenan Allen not yet looking 100%, Justin Herbert leaned heavily on Palmer in Week 8 for nine catches on 12 targets — both season-highs. The volume will be there against Atlanta’s porous secondary, which is allowing the most PPR points to opposing wideouts in football.

4. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, Carolina Panthers (1% Rostered)

Robbie Anderson’s departure leaves Terrace Marshall Jr. with an expanding role for the Carolina Panthers. He finally showed life as a fantasy-relevant player with 4 catches for 87 yards on 9 targets in Week 8, emerging as Carolina’s WR2 behind DJ Moore. This is more of a stash situation with a tough road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looming in Week 9, but Marshall’s role will continue to grow, especially if Moore is traded as well.

5. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (41% Rostered)

It took far too long, but the Chicago Bears’ coaching staff seems to finally understand the physical skillset that quarterback Justin Fields possesses. The young QB has seen an influx of designed runs and read option looks over the past few weeks, boosting his fantasy value into starting QB territory. He’s recorded rushing TDs in back-to-back games while averaging 76.7 rushing yards per game since Week 6.

— Adam Taylor McKillop

