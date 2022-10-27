Got Victor Wembanyama Fever? There’s an NBA App for That

The top NBA Draft prospect will have all of his French League games streamed for free on the NBA app starting on Saturday.

Can’t get enough Victor Wembanyama?

NBA fans thirsting for any kind of content featuring the 7-foot-4 French phenom viewed as a once-in-a-generation talent are getting a key assist from the league. All Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games, the French team the expected top overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft plays for, will be streamed live for free on the NBA app throughout the 2022-23 LNB Betclic ELITE regular season and playoffs, the NBA announced Thursday. Free coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST when the Metropolitans 92 play JL Bourg Basket.

Wembanyama, the 18-year-old with an 8-foot wingspan, has taken the world by storm with his unique and elite skillset. He possesses the ability to run the floor, handle the ball like a point guard, shoot the ball well from 3-point range, pass well, and, of course, defend and block shots with his unheard-of height, length, and athleticism. He’s been deemed the most talented and hyped draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003, a fascinating cross between Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Rudy Gobert.

Rudy Gobert poses next to Victor Wembanyama after an exhibition game against G League Ignite earlier this month. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

That hype was furthered when he put up 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks earlier this month against G-League Ignite guard and projected second-overall pick Scoot Henderson, an elite prospect in his own right.

Wembanyama has ignited such a frenzy from fans of NBA franchises urging their teams to tank, and teams seem to be heeding their call. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told teams last weekend that the league will “be paying particular attention to the issue this year” in light of Wembanyama’s potentially league-changing talent.

Now, NBA fans will be able to watch Wemby’s games for free on its new app in a collaboration between the LNB, the French Federation of Basketball, and Sportradar, the NBA’s official partner and a leading global sports technology company. It’s fantastic news for basketball fans who will now have free access to one of the most hyped draft prospects in any sport in quite some time.

