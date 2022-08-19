It’s a unified heavyweight championship rematch! Check out the latest Usyk vs. Joshua 2 odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

There’s nothing in combat sports that compares to the heavyweight championship of the world. And as fun as the explosiveness of the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder trilogy was, the most obsessive boxing fans on earth witnessed something truly special last September when the cunning, inch-perfect Oleksandr Usyk stunned Anthony Joshua to win the unified heavyweight title by decision in upset fashion.

Since then, AJ took some needed time away from the ring, while Usyk joined so many of his Ukrainian countrymen — including former boxing champs Vasiliy Lomachenko and the Klitschko brothers — in taking up arms to defend his country against Russia’s invasion.

But on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Jeddah Superdome Saudi Arabia, thanks in part to what the champ described as sincere wishes from those back home that he defend his titles for the first time and deliver a jolt of national pride, it’s finally time to run it back. Welcome to Usyk vs. Joshua 2.

Ahead of the titanic rematch this weekend on the dunes, let’s dive into the finest Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk Odds to Win

Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Moneyline (Two-way)

Usyk: -200

Joshua: +164

Moneyline (Three-way)

Usyk: -190

Joshua: +175

Draw: +1800

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 Prop Bets

Method of victory props

Usyk by KO/TKO: +195

Usyk by points/decision: -190

Joshua by KO/TKO: +250

Joshua by points/decision: +800

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: +134

No: -174

Round betting props

Usyk to win in R1-R3: +2700

Usyk to win in R4-R6: +1100

Usyk to win in R7-R9: +650

Usyk to win in R10-R12: +700

Joshua to win in R1-R3: +1200

Joshua to win in R4-R6: +850

Joshua to win in R7-R9: +1200

Joshua to win in R10-R12: +1600