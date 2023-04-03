The new home and away kits for 13 federations, including the United States, the Netherlands, Nigeria, and England, are unique to the architecture and scenery of each nation.

The countdown to this year’s Women’s World Cup is officially on, and now we have a better idea of what most teams will be wearing when festivities kick off in July Down Under in Australia and New Zealand. Nearly two weeks after Adidas unveiled the away kits for their sponsored countries, Nike followed suit Monday morning, unveiling all the primary and alternate looks they designed for its participating teams.

A good kit should have nothing less than the latest ultra-absorbing anti-sweat capabilities, sure, but it also helps that these latest offerings from the Swoosh are visually striking. For the 13 federations suiting up in Nike shirts and shorts, the brand ensured they all boasted unique looks easily recognizable by fans across the globe.

“Inspired by each country’s distinct identities and diverse communities, the redesigned National Team Collections incorporate cultural and historical elements to boldly represent each country on and off the pitch,” the official announcement reads. “With intricate details and unique colors and patterns, new home and away kits and apparel collections for each Nike federation elevate our elite athletes as they take the global stage and serve football fans around the world.”

Never Before. Forever After.



The world’s biggest stage calls for revolutionary innovation. And that’s why we are debuting the next generation of Dri-FIT ADV on the world’s best footballers. Introducing the 2023 NikeNational Team Kits. 🏃‍♀️🏆⚽ #nikefc pic.twitter.com/j9miTvUBQK — Nike Football (@nikefootball) April 3, 2023

Starting with the reigning champions, the United States Women’s National Team kits draw inspiration from the abstract expressionist art movement. It’s a trend that began in the 1940s in New York City as art began to capture the attention of those stateside in ways typically seen primarily in Europe.

Akin to how the US women have reinvigorated a love of football stateside nation over the last decade, the primary USWNT World Cup kit is print-based and marks only the second time in the past 11 years that the squad has worn a print at home. Notable details include a drip-paint technique pattern, highlighting the energy of the USWNT. The contrasting alternate kit, which arrives in blue, boasts sleeve cuffs that feature a bespoke stars and stripes graphic print. The neckline has red blades designed to look like the tips of stars.

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of Wembley, England’s home kit features an off-white color scheme modeled after the venue’s original chalky white brick exterior in 1923. Nigeria will sport looks reminiscent of its country’s local prints and patterns. The electric green colorway on the home kits includes sock ribbing normally found on traditional Nigerian artwork and textiles. The darker, forest green away kits combine modern architecture with classic prints; the up-close details on the graphic pattern pay homage to the team’s “Super Falcons” nickname, too. Finally, when the French women take the pitch, the ladies will don a light blue and lilac home kit, resembling the kits of those 1920s teams. The white away jersey features a hand-painted pattern cut into hexagon shapes, evocative of Orphism art.

Nike is also adding a highly requested feature to this year’s kits. Included in the short’s material is what The Swoosh calls the Nike Leak Protection: Period innovation. The absorbent liner helps women on their menstrual cycles during match play feel comfortable from kickoff to the final whistle.

Nike’s full array of 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kits (Photos courtesy of Nike, Inc.)

“We are thrilled to offer this new innovation to all athletes playing for Nike-sponsored federations this summer,” Jordana Katcher, VP of Women’s Global Sport Apparel, said on the occasion. “Professional footballers play two 45-minute halves without breaks or time-outs. Many told us they can spend several minutes on-pitch concerned that they may experience leakage from their period. When we showed them this innovation, they told us how grateful they were to have this short to help provide confidence when they can’t leave the pitch.”

Select Nike National Team Kits will go on sale in limited quantities starting Monday, April 3. All home and away jerseys and items from each federation’s apparel collection will be available come early June.