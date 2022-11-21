USA vs. Wales Odds, Prediction & Best Bet: 2022 World Cup

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the Americans’ first World Cup game in eight years with the latest USMNT-Wales odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here, and one of the first matches of the tournament takes place on Monday, Nov. 21 between the United States and Wales. The pressure is on for the United States after qualifying for their first World Cup since 2014. Meanwhile, this is Wales’ first time qualifying for the event in almost 65 years, highlighting the importance of a strong performance.

Can the United States be victorious to kickstart the search for their first-ever World Cup, or will Wales pull off the major upset in their first tournament appearance since 1958?

Check out the latest USA vs. Wales odds and betting insights below.

USMNT vs. Wales Match Info

2022 FIFA World Cup — Group B

United States (0-0-0) vs. Wales (0-0-0)

Date: Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Coverage: FOX, Peacock

Wales vs. United States Odds & Spread

All World Cup betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USA: (+165) | Wales: (+200) | Draw: (+195)

Spread: USA: -1 (+480) | Wales: +1 (-220)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (+160) | Under: (-198)

Team to Score First Goal: USA: (-105) | Wales: (+115) I No goals: (+550)

The United States enter this contest as the slight favorite per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 2 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals with the under being favored at -198 odds.

USA vs. Wales Prediction & Pick

Outside of a semifinal appearance at EURO 2016, Wales hasn’t done much on the international stage in the past several years. While the United States also hasn’t achieved much compared to the international elite, they at least consistently qualify for tournaments and even won the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

It’s also hard to trust Wales after going 0-1-4 (W-D-L) in their last five international games. Their upcoming opponents might not be producing eye-popping results, but the United States has a slightly superior 1-3-1 record over that same stretch.

Until the Welsh prove that they belong on the world stage, I’m going with the United States.

Final Score Prediction: United States 1, Wales 0

Wales vs. USMNT Betting Trends

The United States didn’t qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Wales didn’t qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The United States is 1-3-1 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Wales is 0-1-4 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

The United States is 1-1-0 (W-D-L) in its last two head-to-head matchups against Wales.

USA-Wales Best Bet

The United States have a solid defense when they’re on top of their game, which could provide issues for Wales’ attack. Projecting the Americans to only win 1-0 here, bettors can get the best value by going with the United States scoring the first goal at -105 odds.

Bet: United States to Score First Goal (-105)

— Devon Platana

