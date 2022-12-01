Can Gregg Berhalter and the USMNT advance with a win over the Netherlands on Saturday? (Matteo Ciambelli / DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Get set for USMNT vs. Netherlands in the opening round of the knockout stage. Our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook have the latest odds and curated props, plus a prediction.

The United States Men’s National Team made it out of group play by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win scenario on Tuesday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Its reward? A date with Netherlands on Saturday in Qatar to kick off the knockout stage.

For the US, the biggest question heading into the match was initially whether or not star Christian Pulisic will take the pitch with his teammates at Khalifa International Stadium. That question was answered on Friday when the team officially declared the Chelsea player as available to play on Saturday.

Pulisic was hurt in Tuesday’s contest after securing the only goal of the game in the 38th minute. He gingerly walked off following the play and even played a few more minutes in the first half, but did not return to play in the second. Pulisic was instead taken to the hospital for further testing and eventually diagnosed with a pelvic contusion. The American captain told reporters on Thursday that he was “feeling better” a couple of days after the fact.

The Dutch, meanwhile, head into the match after winning Group A with wins over Senegal and Qatar, and a tie with Ecuador. Netherlands is similar to the US in that it also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but it finished as runner-up in 2010 and secured third place in 2014. In the FIFA team rankings, Netherlands sits at No. 8, a decent bit above the 16th-ranked American squad.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, let’s make a USA vs. Netherlands prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

USMNT vs. Netherlands Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup

All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds are subject to change.

Moneyline

USA: +330

Netherlands: -105

Draw: +220

Draw no bet

USA: +200

Netherlands: -270

USA-Netherlands Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -230

UNDER: 1.5: +184

OVER 2.5: +140

UNDER 2.5: -170

OVER 3.5: +370

UNDER 3.5: -550

Both teams to score?

Yes: +108

No: -138

Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals

YES and OVER 2.5: +180

YES and UNDER 2.5: +550

NO and OVER 2.5: +1000

NO and UNDER 2.5: -110

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 8: +145

EXACTLY 8: +550

OVER 8: -130

Netherlands vs. USA Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer

Memphis Depay: +470

+470 Wout Weghorst: +500

+500 Luuk de Jong: +600

+600 NO GOALSCORER: +650

+650 Cody Gakpo: +650

+650 Steven Berghuis: +700

+700 Vincent Janssen: +700

+700 Steven Bergwijn: +750

+750 Jesus Ferreira : +800

: +800 Josh Sargent : +900

: +900 Haji Wright: +950

+950 Noa Lang: +950

+950 Xavi Simons: +950

Anytime goalscorer

Memphis Depay: +185

+185 Wout Weghorst: +200

+200 Luuk de Jong: +240

+240 Cody Gakpo: +270

+270 Vincent Janssen: +280

+280 Steven Berghuis: +290

+290 Steven Bergwijn: +300

+300 Jesus Ferreira : +320

: +320 Haji Wright: +370

+370 Josh Sargent : +370

: +370 Noa Lang: +390

+390 Xavi Simons: +390

+390 Timothy Weah: +470

+470 Davy Klaassen: +470

+470 Jordan Morris: +470

+470 Christian Pulisic: +480

USA vs. Netherlands Prediction & Best Bet

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

This match marks the seventh all-time meeting between Netherlands and USA. Unfortunately for the Americans, they’ve only won one of those matchups while the Dutch have won a total of four.

At the end of the day, I don’t think that USA has what it takes to advance. Although the Dutch didn’t qualify for the World Cup four years ago, they were the runner-up in 2010 and placed third in 2014 for a reason.

Netherlands also tends to play better as the game goes on, whereas USA doesn’t do too much beyond the first half. With key United States players like Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent playing banged up (or potentially sitting out altogether), Netherlands will take advantage of the situation.

Back the Dutch advancing to the next round.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Netherlands: 2 | USA: 1

BEST BET: USA to Score the First Goal (-170)

Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.

Read More: