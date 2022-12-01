Get set for USMNT vs. Netherlands in the opening round of the knockout stage. Our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook have the latest odds and curated props, plus a prediction.
The United States Men’s National Team made it out of group play by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win scenario on Tuesday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Its reward? A date with Netherlands on Saturday in Qatar to kick off the knockout stage.
For the US, the biggest question heading into the match was initially whether or not star Christian Pulisic will take the pitch with his teammates at Khalifa International Stadium. That question was answered on Friday when the team officially declared the Chelsea player as available to play on Saturday.
Pulisic was hurt in Tuesday’s contest after securing the only goal of the game in the 38th minute. He gingerly walked off following the play and even played a few more minutes in the first half, but did not return to play in the second. Pulisic was instead taken to the hospital for further testing and eventually diagnosed with a pelvic contusion. The American captain told reporters on Thursday that he was “feeling better” a couple of days after the fact.
The Dutch, meanwhile, head into the match after winning Group A with wins over Senegal and Qatar, and a tie with Ecuador. Netherlands is similar to the US in that it also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but it finished as runner-up in 2010 and secured third place in 2014. In the FIFA team rankings, Netherlands sits at No. 8, a decent bit above the 16th-ranked American squad.
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup, let’s make a USA vs. Netherlands prediction and run through the latest odds and props courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
USMNT vs. Netherlands Odds to Win: 2022 World Cup
All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds are subject to change.
Moneyline
USA: +330
Netherlands: -105
Draw: +220
Draw no bet
USA: +200
Netherlands: -270
USA-Netherlands Game Props
Over/under total goals
OVER 1.5: -230
UNDER: 1.5: +184
OVER 2.5: +140
UNDER 2.5: -170
OVER 3.5: +370
UNDER 3.5: -550
Both teams to score?
Yes: +108
No: -138
Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals
YES and OVER 2.5: +180
YES and UNDER 2.5: +550
NO and OVER 2.5: +1000
NO and UNDER 2.5: -110
Number of corner kicks:
UNDER 8: +145
EXACTLY 8: +550
OVER 8: -130
Netherlands vs. USA Player Prop Bets
First goalscorer
- Memphis Depay: +470
- Wout Weghorst: +500
- Luuk de Jong: +600
- NO GOALSCORER: +650
- Cody Gakpo: +650
- Steven Berghuis: +700
- Vincent Janssen: +700
- Steven Bergwijn: +750
- Jesus Ferreira: +800
- Josh Sargent: +900
- Haji Wright: +950
- Noa Lang: +950
- Xavi Simons: +950
Anytime goalscorer
- Memphis Depay: +185
- Wout Weghorst: +200
- Luuk de Jong: +240
- Cody Gakpo: +270
- Vincent Janssen: +280
- Steven Berghuis: +290
- Steven Bergwijn: +300
- Jesus Ferreira: +320
- Haji Wright: +370
- Josh Sargent: +370
- Noa Lang: +390
- Xavi Simons: +390
- Timothy Weah: +470
- Davy Klaassen: +470
- Jordan Morris: +470
- Christian Pulisic: +480
USA vs. Netherlands Prediction & Best Bet
As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:
This match marks the seventh all-time meeting between Netherlands and USA. Unfortunately for the Americans, they’ve only won one of those matchups while the Dutch have won a total of four.
At the end of the day, I don’t think that USA has what it takes to advance. Although the Dutch didn’t qualify for the World Cup four years ago, they were the runner-up in 2010 and placed third in 2014 for a reason.
Netherlands also tends to play better as the game goes on, whereas USA doesn’t do too much beyond the first half. With key United States players like Christian Pulisic and Josh Sargent playing banged up (or potentially sitting out altogether), Netherlands will take advantage of the situation.
Back the Dutch advancing to the next round.
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Netherlands: 2 | USA: 1
BEST BET: USA to Score the First Goal (-170)
Click here to read the full story at FanDuel.
