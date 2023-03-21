Uninterrupted, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s athlete empowerment arm, has announced the launch of game show “Road to NILion$,” alongside Cash App. The show will feature eventual 2023 NFL draft pick Will Levis, UCLA women’s gymnast and U.S. Olympian Jordan Chiles, Duke men’s basketball player Jared McCain, and Juju Watkins, the No. 1 women’s basketball recruit and USC commit.

NBA Champion and ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson will host the show.

The series will see two athletes participate in a series of challenges to earn money. Those who earn the most will then select an amateur athlete to work with Cash App for an NIL deal.

“The Road to NILion$ is [meant] to empower both young athletes and anyone interested in learning how to create and sustain wealth opportunities, big or small. We often talk about the fact that none of us really learn the simple rules of financial stewardship when we’re in high school or college,” said Uninterrupted General Manager Jimmy Spencer in a statement. “We may study calculus, but there aren’t classes for the basics. Now we’ve created a platform to engage that young audience and start having that conversation around basic financial principles and lessons that apply to everyone.”

The show will be Cash App’s first foray into college athletes and NIL. Spencer told Boardroom that Cash App and Uninterrupted share the same perspective in athlete empowerment, making them perfect partners.

“Cash App is elated to partner with Uninterrupted for this new initiative as we work to empower student-athletes with the financial knowledge needed to navigate NIL deals for the first time,” Cash App’s Head of Brand, Catherine Ferdon said in a statement. “It’s our hope that student athletes will be more prepared to engage with this new landscape. With a long-term commitment of bridging the remaining gaps in financial education, this is another impactful program in helping Gen Z set themselves up for long-term financial success.”

Teaching young athletes proper money management is at the top of Jefferson’s mind as well.

“I think there can be more visibility around NIL and how college athletes are managing these new rules,” he said in a statement. “It should be talked about because the more transparency there is, the better off the system will be.”

The show is now available to watch on Uninterrupted’s YouTube channel. Spencer is optimistic about the impact it can have on the next generation of athletes.

“It’s my hope that high school and college sports stars continue to realize they are more than an athlete and their growth mindset begins in those very early years,” he said. “But it’s also my hope that anyone can watch this, athlete or not, and realize they’re ‘More Than’ too and start to develop these same mindsets to greatness, whether that’s financial or in any other aspect of life.”