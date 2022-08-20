Boardroom’s UFC 278 Betting Quick-start Guide

All the details and analysis you’ll need to make the best picks for UFC 278, headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2.

UFC 278 is finally here.

The main event welterweight championship battle between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards signifies much more than a run-of-the-mill UFC title fight. It’s also a historical rematch between competitors with 10-plus fight win streaks, a feat yet to be witnessed in the organization’s history.

The stacked card also features the return of Middleweight fan-favorite Paulo Costa, who hasn’t graced the octagon since losing to Marvin Vettori in October last year. Additionally, it signals the return of his opponent, Luke Rockhold, whose three-year hiatus conjures even more ring rust.

And if fight fans don’t think these factors are enough for a fun-filled night, the evening also features Jose Aldo, who is unanimously liked as a fan favorite any night he hits the octagon.

The prelims are stacked with potential future stars. Miranda Maverick, who seems to possess every tool necessary to become champion of the UFC’s women’s flyweight division, was slated to fight Shanna Young, but the fight was canceled after Young was hospitalized.

Let's run down everything you need to know about the card.

UFC 278 At a Glance

The Big Storyline: It’s the main event between Usman and Edwards. At this stage of their careers, both fighters have morphed a respective base into a well-rounded skillset, virtually evolving them into entirely different fighters from their first encounter. Usman has a chance to solidify his legacy. He could earn the title of the greatest welterweight of all-time with an emphatic win. Edwards, however, has an opportunity to cash in on his slow-but-steady rise to the top of the division after basically winning nine fights in a row, minus a no-contest against Belal Muhammad.

Where: UFC 278 takes place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, marking the second time the promotion has hit the 20,000-seat arena.

When: Sat., Aug. 20, 2022. Early prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET, the undercard starts at 8 p.m., and the PPV-only main card begins at 10 p.m.

How to Watch: The early preliminary bouts will air on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. The traditional undercard is set to air on ABC, with the main card running exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.

UFC 278 Card & FanDuel Betting Odds Guide

We’ve already discussed how to read lines, so you have a sense of the different kinds of bets to place in MMA. Now, it’s time to add some context for Saturday’s card to assist in making picks for the event.

UFC 278 Main Card Odds

Odds can change over time. Visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest figures.

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman [c] (-390) vs. Leon Edwards (+280)

Middleweight: Paulo Costa (-340) vs. Luke Rockhold (+250)

Bantamweight: José Aldo (+114) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (-146)

Bantamweight: Wu Yanan (+104) vs. Lucie Pudilová (-132)

Light Heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (-900) vs. Harry Hunsucker (+520)

Main Card Betting Analysis

Usman was (-225) against Edwards (+200) for their first encounter at UFC on FOX 17.

was (-225) against Edwards (+200) for their first encounter at UFC on FOX 17. For Paulo Costa , the fight against Rockhold marks his most favorable win odds since fighting Johnny Hendricks with (-360) odds at UFC 217.

, the fight against marks his most favorable win odds since fighting with (-360) odds at UFC 217. Jose Aldo is the underdog in a non-title fight for only the second time in his career.

UFC 278 Prelim Card Odds

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura (+300) vs. Alexander Romanov (-430)

Lightweight: Leonardo Santos (+230) vs. Jared Gordon (-310)

Featherweight: Sean Woodson (-390) vs. Luis Saldaña (+280)

Prelim Betting Analysis

From opening to closing odds, Alexander Romanov shows the most significant line movement on the card at -12.2%.

Since fighting on Dana White’s Contender Series, Sean Woodson has been a betting favorite in each fight.

UFC 278 Early Prelim Odds

Welterweight: A.J. Fletcher (-172) vs. Ange Loosa (+134)

Flyweight: Amir Albazi (-530) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (+360)

Bantamweight: Aori Qileng (-162) vs. Jay Perrin (+126)

Flyweight: Daniel Lacerda (+138) vs. Victor Altamirano (-178)

Early Prelim Betting Analysis

A.J. Fletcher earns his first experience as the favorite to win.

earns his first experience as the favorite to win. Ange Loosa has never been a betting favorite in his entire career.

has never been a betting favorite in his entire career. Victor Altamirano has only been an underdog twice. He won both fights.

Boardroom UFC 278 Betting Disclaimer

