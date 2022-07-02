Boardroom’s UFC 276 Betting Quick-start Guide

Check out all the insight and analysis you’ll need to make the best picks for Adesanya vs. Cannonier, Volkanovski vs. Holloway, Strickland vs. Pereira, and more at UFC 276.

UFC 276 and International Fight Week are finally here. The UFC’s version of Wrestlemania is bursting with talent, featuring a blockbuster championship doubleheader. Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against a spiritual, hard-hitting, old soul in Jarred Cannonier. In the co-main event, featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski has a chance to leave no doubt and put away Max Holloway for good in their third fight after earning decision victories in their first two encounters.

On top of that, the card is packed with megastars beginning during the early prelims. Sean O’Malley, Alex Pereira, and Jessica Eye will also hope to improve their chances of climbing the rankings of their respective divisions.

With so many superstars and fighters on the rise, UFC 276 could be the launchpad that sends prospects with momentum into superstardom.

Let’s break down all the betting odds for the historical night powered by our partners at FanDuel Sportsbook.

UFC 276 at a Glace

The Big Storyline: Big cards come with big storylines and UFC 276 is no different. In fact, the event is so large that we have to break it down into two stories for the first time.

The most prominent storyline features one of the UFC’s biggest superstars in Adesanya as he defends his middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier. Although Izzy admits not disliking being referred to as “undefeated at middleweight,” it’s technically true — his only MMA loss came up one division up at 205 pounds. All told, Cannonier could very well be in the fight of his life against the longer, more technical, more proficient Adesanya who has sights on reaching 12 consecutive victories in the division.

As the lead-in, Alexander Volkanovski runs it back for Max Holloway for a third time, and if the latter ends up winning, we can fully expect a fourth at some point. In the eyes of many fans, Alex beat Max by a definitive decision during their first encounter at UFC 245 but skated by in a controversial split decision victory at UFC 251. On the biggest stage in all of MMA, Volk has a special kind of chance to finish Max once and for all — and lay claim to featherweight GOAT status.

Where: UFC 276 takes place during International Fight Week at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium regularly hosts UFC as one of its official homes and seats 20,000 people.

When: Saturday, July 2, 2022. Early prelims begin at 6:00 p.m. ET, while the undercard starts at 8 p.m. and the PPV-only main card begins at 10 pm.

How to Watch: The early preliminary bouts will air on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. The traditional undercard is set to air on ABC, with the main card running exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.

We’ve already discussed how to read lines, so you have a sense of the different kinds of bets to place in MMA. Now, it’s time to add some context for Saturday’s card to assist in making picks for the event.

UFC 276 Main Card Odds

Odds can change over time. Visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest figures.

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya [c] (-520) vs. Jared Cannonier (+350)

Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski [c] (-215) vs. Max Holloway (+164)

Middleweight: Sean Strickland (-122) vs. Alex Pereira (-104)

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler (-125) vs. Bryan Barberena (-102)

Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz (+250) vs. Sean O’Malley (-340)

Main Card Betting Analysis

Israel Adesanya has been the betting favorite in each fight of his MMA career, despite the singular loss to Jan Blachowicz .

has been the betting favorite in each fight of his MMA career, despite the singular loss to . Volkanovski was the underdog (+170) during his first fight against Holloway. Since then, he’s been the favorite to win in all their other fights.

against Holloway. Since then, he’s been the favorite to win in all their other fights. Pereira’s -104 odds are the narrowest of his professional MMA career. Before entering the UFC, the tightest closing odds in his favor were -225.

UFC 276 Prelim Card Odds

Lightweight: Brad Riddell (+120) vs. Jalin Turner (-154)

Welterweight: Ian Garry (-184) vs. Gabriel Green (+142)

Welterweight: Jim Miller (-210) vs. Donald Cerrone (+162)

Middleweight: Brad Tavares (+128) vs. Dricus du Plessis (-164)

Prelim Betting Analysis

Despite the Alex Morono fight, Donald Cerrone hasn’t been a betting favorite in his last 7 fights , dating back to 2019.

fight, , dating back to 2019. Dating back to his time in LFA, Ian Garry has never been a betting underdog , which accurately reflects his 9-0 unblemished record.

, which accurately reflects his 9-0 unblemished record. Jim Miller has the most fights in UFC history with 39. Entering his 40th fight, Jim has been the betting favorite 53.85% of the time in his career.

UFC 276 Early Prelim Odds

Middleweight: Uriah Hall (+225) vs. André Muniz (-350)

Flyweight: Jessica Eye (+230) vs. Maycee Barber (-310)

Bantamweight: Jessica-Rose Clark (-162) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (+126)

Early Prelim Betting Analysis

Since shocking the MMA world and defeating legendary BJJ fighter Jacare Souza, Andre Muniz has been the betting favorite to win in his next three showcases.

has been the betting favorite to win in his next three showcases. Jessica Eye has been the betting underdog in her last 9 fights. In that time, her record is 4-5.

has been the betting underdog in her last 9 fights. In that time, her record is 4-5. Maycee Barber already has 10 professional fights at 24 years old. At Flyweight, she’s been the favorite to win each one with the exception of fighting against Miranda Maverick.

Boardroom UFC 276 Betting Disclaimer

