The race for Europe’s newest international trophy kicks off its 2022-23 edition this week. Get set for the UEFA Nations League with the latest odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
With June now upon us, soccer fans around the world would typically be preparing for the FIFA World Cup around this time. Instead, the Qatar edition of the world’s biggest sporting event isn’t arriving until November — which means fans of the Beautiful Game can focus fully on a proper snack to tide them over in the meantime: the UEFA Nations League.
The action kicks off Wednesday with Poland taking on Wales, beginning a quest for the title that concludes next summer. With that in mind, let’s roll through the latest 2022-23 UEFA Nations League odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
2022-23 UEFA Nations League Odds
Odds to Win Outright
France: +380
England: +650
Spain: +650
Italy: +750
Belgium: +750
Germany: +850
Portugal: +1000
Netherlands: +1100
Denmark: +2300
Croatia: +2900
Switzerland: +5000
Poland: +6500
Austria: +10000
Czech Republic: +10000
Wales: +12000
Hungary: +19000
Odds to Win League A, Group 1
France: -180
Denmark: +310
Croatia: +650
Austria: +2400
Odds to Win League A, Group 2
Spain: -115
Portugal: +135
Switzerland: +1100
Czech Republic: +3200
Odds to Win League A, Group 3
England: +165
Italy: +180
Germany: +210
Hungary: +5500
Odds to Win League A, Group 4
Belgium: -105
Netherlands: +135
Poland: +1200
Wales: +1700
2022-23 UEFA Nations League Fixtures & Times
All times are Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Includes fixtures between June 1 and June 14.
June 1
Poland vs. Wales, 12 p.m.
June 2
Northern Ireland vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m.
June 4
Armenia vs. Ireland, 9 a.m.
Hungary vs. England, 12 p.m.
June 5
Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland, 12 p.m.
June 7
Germany vs. England, 2:45 p.m.
June 8
Wales vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.
Ireland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.
Scotland vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m.
June 9
Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.
June 11
Ireland vs. Scotland, 12 p.m.
England vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.
Wales vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m.
June 12
Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, 9 a.m.
June 14
Armenia vs. Scotland, 12 p.m.
Ukraine vs. Ireland, 2:45 p.m.
England vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m.