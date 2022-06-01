The race for Europe’s newest international trophy kicks off its 2022-23 edition this week. Get set for the UEFA Nations League with the latest odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

With June now upon us, soccer fans around the world would typically be preparing for the FIFA World Cup around this time. Instead, the Qatar edition of the world’s biggest sporting event isn’t arriving until November — which means fans of the Beautiful Game can focus fully on a proper snack to tide them over in the meantime: the UEFA Nations League.

The action kicks off Wednesday with Poland taking on Wales, beginning a quest for the title that concludes next summer. With that in mind, let’s roll through the latest 2022-23 UEFA Nations League odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

2022-23 UEFA Nations League Odds

Odds to Win Outright

France: +380

England: +650

Spain: +650

Italy: +750

Belgium: +750

Germany: +850

Portugal: +1000

Netherlands: +1100

Denmark: +2300

Croatia: +2900

Switzerland: +5000

Poland: +6500

Austria: +10000

Czech Republic: +10000

Wales: +12000

Hungary: +19000

Voici la liste des Bleus appelés pour les 4️⃣ prochains matchs de 𝙉𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙚, avec une 1ère convocation pour @boubaKamara_4 🙌



Le calendrier de ce gros rassemblement 💪

03 juin : 🇫🇷 vs 🇩🇰

06 juin : 🇭🇷 vs 🇫🇷

10 juin : 🇦🇹 vs 🇫🇷

13 juin : 🇫🇷 vs 🇭🇷#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/ubGPL3Uo8n — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 19, 2022

Odds to Win League A, Group 1

France: -180

Denmark: +310

Croatia: +650

Austria: +2400

Odds to Win League A, Group 2

Spain: -115

Portugal: +135

Switzerland: +1100

Czech Republic: +3200

Odds to Win League A, Group 3

England: +165

Italy: +180

Germany: +210

Hungary: +5500

Odds to Win League A, Group 4

Belgium: -105

Netherlands: +135

Poland: +1200

Wales: +1700

2022-23 UEFA Nations League Fixtures & Times

All times are Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Includes fixtures between June 1 and June 14.

June 1

Poland vs. Wales, 12 p.m.

June 2

Northern Ireland vs. Greece, 2:45 p.m.

June 4

Armenia vs. Ireland, 9 a.m.

Hungary vs. England, 12 p.m.

June 5

Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland, 12 p.m.

June 7

Germany vs. England, 2:45 p.m.

June 8

Wales vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.

Ireland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.

Scotland vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m.

June 9

Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

June 11

Ireland vs. Scotland, 12 p.m.

England vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.

Wales vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m.

June 12

Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, 9 a.m.

June 14

Armenia vs. Scotland, 12 p.m.

Ukraine vs. Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

England vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m.