This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Two teams enter, one team leaves! Get set for the 2023 NCAA men’s national championship with a big SDSU vs. UConn prediction and the latest odds and insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament comes to a close on Monday with a national championship matchup between the No. 4 UConn Huskies and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs. Dan Hurley’s UConn is in search of its title in men’s basketball, while Brian Dutcher’s SDSU aims to hoist the trophy for the first time in program history.

Connecticut took care of business in a 72-59 win over Miami on Saturday behind Adama Sanogo’s great performance (21 points & 10 rebounds). Meanwhile, San Diego State outlasted Florida Atlantic in a 72-71 thriller as Lamont Butler drained a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

So, which team will win it all? Let’s make a UConn vs. San Diego State prediction and roll through the latest odds and betting insights at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Connecticut vs. SDSU Game Info

2022-23 NCAA Tournament National Championship

Connecticut Huskies (30-8) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (32-6)

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

9:20 p.m. ET Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas US TV Coverage: CBS

UConn vs. San Diego State Odds & Spread

All college basketball betting lines, odds, and prop bets are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UConn: (-320) | SDSU: (+255)

UConn: (-320) | SDSU: (+255) Spread: UConn: -7.5 (-104) | SDSU: +7.5 (-118)

UConn: -7.5 (-104) | SDSU: +7.5 (-118) Total: 131.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

UConn enters this contest as a clear favorite on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This championship clash also features an over/under of 131.5 points, with both sides available at -110 odds.

SDSU vs. Connecticut State Betting Trends

UConn is 14-1 straight up in its last 15 games as a favorite.

The total has hit the under in seven of UConn’s last nine games.

SDSU is 6-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games.

The total has hit the under in each of San Diego State’s last eight games as an underdog.

UConn vs. San Diego State Prediction & Pick

UConn has been the most dominant team in this year’s tourney as it has won each of its five games by a double-digit margin. The Huskies showcased their versatility on a night where they finally shot poorly from long range by pounding Miami inside with big forwards Sanogo and Alex Karaban.

San Diego State is a clear underdog for a reason, yet the Aztecs keep proving that they should not be underestimated. They trailed for a majority of Saturday’s national semifinal game against FAU before getting a defensive stop with only seconds left. Head coach Brian Dutcher did not call a timeout and Butler sank the jumper.

Almost every game that has involved SDSU this season is a low-scoring showdown. Connecticut proved it can win those types of battle as it held both Gonzaga and Miami to under 60 points each. The Huskies also enter this one ranked eighth in opponent effective field goal percentage (44.6%).

Look for the Huskies to match the Aztec’s defensive intensity and pull away in the second half.

SDSU vs. UCONN FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: UConn 72, San Diego State 62

San Diego State vs. Connecticut Best Bet

This game features the largest spread of any March Madness title game since the 2009 season, when UNC defeated Michigan 89-72 as a 7.5-point favorite. While I think a 17-point win is unlikely here, I do like UConn’s chances of notching one more double-digit win. The Huskies’ balance is too impressive.

It’s been mentioned above how UConn can San Diego State’s strengths on defense. Keep in mind the Huskies outrank the Aztecs in nearly every offensive statistic as well and rank eighth in offensive efficiency. Trust head coach Dan Hurley’s team to finish the season on a 6-0 against the spread run.

CONNECTICUT VS. SDSU BEST BET: UConn Huskies -7.5 (-110)

— Larry Rupp