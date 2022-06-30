21 stages. 22 teams. 23 days. $2 million and change up for grabs.

Welcome to the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the world’s most prestigious and challenging bicycle race filled with twists and turns, hills and valleys, mountains, and more mountains.

Kicking off in Copenhagen, Denmark on July 1, this year’s race features cyclists competing in daily jaunts through cities and countrysides — each day of the tour consisting of challenges such as time trials, flat stages, hilly stages, and mountain stages. After each stage, the leading rider will don the iconic yellow jersey — a symbol of dominance — until the next day’s stage begins. And it all culminates on July 24, when we get to witness one exhausted rider make the picturesque trek down the Champs-Élysées in Paris. La Victoire! Let’s take a look at what winning looks like at La Grande Boucle.

How Much Does the Winner of the Tour de France Make?

While all eyes will be on the one wearing the yellow jersey, there are actually several ways riders can secure the bag.

The winner of the final individual general classification is considered the overall winner of the event overall. This year, that cyclist will walk away with roughly $522,000 in Tour de France prize money.

The second-place rider earns around $210,000, while third place brings home about $105,000.

A full breakdown of the prize money (in Euros) in descending order of finish can be found here.

But in addition to overall placement at the end of the race, there’s also money to make for riders who earn various colored jerseys and end up leading in categories related to points, performance in the mountains, and more.

This means a cyclist who dominates in various fashions can earn some major bank depending on how many jerseys they wear, points they earn and stages they win.

Here’s a breakdown of the prize money for each category, per Cycling Weekly:

Points Classification – $26,000

Mountain Classification – $26,000

Young Rider Classification -$21,000

Team Classification – $53,000

Individual Stage – $11,600

There’s also a payday awaiting the cyclist who earns the title of “Most Aggressive Rider” — which last year was worth more than $20,000.

Also, even simply finishing the race means a payday — at least $1,000 or so.

There’s also a way to make bank by being the first to the top of the mountain.

The rider who reaches the summit of Col du Galibier in the Alps earns the Souvenir Henri Desgrange, while the cyclist who makes it to the top of the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees wins the Souvenir Jacques Goddet.

Each accolade means more than $5,000 in prize money.

Who is the Tour de France Favorite?

With 22 teams at eight riders each, it’s hard to pinpoint which cyclist will be at the front of the peloton come the final stage.

There is, however, one man who stands at the top of the tour — Tadej Pogacar.

The 23-year-old cycling phenom from Slovenia is the reigning two-time champion of the Tour de France, winning in 2020 and 2021.

Can Pogacar make it three in a row? FanDuel Sportsbook‘s outright betting odds have him as the favorite to claim the yellow jersey at -145.

Last year’s runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard, is also expected to contend, as is 2020 runner-up Primoz Roglic. Both sit at +420 to win the tour.

Let’s have a look at who else could be in the mix for the overall victory :

FanDuel 2022 Tour de France Odds

Numbers reflect future outright betting odds to win the Tour de France at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 1

Tadej Pogacar-145

Jonas Vingegaard+420

Primoz Roglic+420

Geraint Thomas+1600

Daniel Martinez+2000

Alexander Vlasov+2200

Enric Mas Nicolau+3300

Ben O’Connor+3300

Adam Yates+4500

Damiano Caruso+4500