Tom Brady Buys E1 Electric Boat Racing Team

Tom Brady expanded his sports ownership portfolio by buying a team in the new E1 electric boat racing league.

The Tom Brady post-playing ownership portfolio continues to grow, this time with an E1 investment.

After purchasing a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces earlier this year and a stake in Major League Pickleball‘s Las Vegas Night Owls last year, the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced an investment Thursday in the E1 all-electric boat racing league. Now a team owner, Brady will compete against fellow E1 team owners Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Perez.

“So excited to be joining the E1 World Championship and honored to be competing against some of the greatest athletes in the world,” Brady said on Instagram. “Throughout my career, I’ve always been synonymous with speed. That’s just what the fans have come to expect. So, Rafa, Didier, and Checo, get ready, we are coming for the top spot. LFG!”

After retiring from the NFL for good this time (we think), Brady told CNN that he set out to be more involved in competitive sports. Alejandro Agag, who created the Formula E and Extreme E electric car racing series, also founded E1. He aims to promote renewable energy and raise awareness for the dangers of water pollution with his newest venture as he works to build sustainable technology that can one day be used on regular boats. The fully electric RaceBird boats that will hit the seas next year for E1 can go up to 93 miles per hour — enough of an adrenaline kick to bring the football GOAT on board.

While the E1 schedule isn’t complete, races are already scheduled in Jeddah, Venice, Monaco, and Rotterdam for an inaugural 2024 season, with possible future race locations including Miami, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Macau. The Brady brand continues to grow in the sports space after he reportedly lost tens of millions in FTX. Now, he’s going all-in on sports, building a diverse portfolio of assets that includes a venture on the open seas rather than OpenSea.