Kick off Week 11 on Thursday Night Football with the latest Packers vs. Titans odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Both the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers are coming off important home wins heading into their Thursday Night Football battle that opens NFL Week 11. Tennessee squeaked by Denver on Sunday, its sixth win in seven games following two straight losses to open the season. A TNF win would create a nice amount of distance between Derrick Henry‘s club and the rest of the AFC South.

For Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Sunday’s 14-point comeback win against Dallas in overtime ended a five-game skid and breathed life into faint playoff hopes that would show an even stronger pulse with a primetime Lambeau W. Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Titans vs Packers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Packers Odds: NFL Week 11

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Green Bay Packers -3 (-120) / Tennessee Titans +3 (-102)

: Green Bay Packers -3 (-120) / Tennessee Titans +3 (-102) Moneyline : Green Bay Packers (-176) / Tennessee Titans (+148)

: Green Bay Packers (-176) / Tennessee Titans (+148) Over/Under: OVER 41 (-110) / UNDER 41 (-110)

Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Derrick Henry: +430

+430 Aaron Jones: +600

+600 AJ Dillon: +850

+850 Allen Lazard: +1000

+1000 Christian Watson: +1100

+1100 Robert Tonyan: +1300

+1300 Robert Woods: +1600

+1600 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine : +1900

: +1900 Treylon Burks: +2000

+2000 Ryan Tannehill: +2000

+2000 Randall Cobb: +2100

+2100 Sammy Watkins: +2300

Anytime TD Scorer

Derrick Henry: -150

-150 Aaron Jones: +105

+105 AJ Dillon: +175

+175 Allen Lazard: +200

+200 Christian Watson: +250

+250 Robert Tonyan: +290

+290 Robert Woods: +360

+360 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine : +420

: +420 Treylon Burks: +440

+440 Ryan Tannehill: +490

+490 Randall Cobb: +490

+490 Sammy Watkins: +550

To Score 2+ TDs

Derrick Henry: +380

+380 Aaron Jones: +700

+700 AJ Dillon: +1200

+1200 Allen Lazard: +1300

+1300 Christian Watson: +2000

+2000 Robert Tonyan: +2500

+2500 Robert Woods: +3400

Top Titans-Packers Over/Unders

Aaron Rodgers passing yards: 243.5

243.5 Aaron Rodgers passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-115), Under 1.5 (-111)

Over 1.5 (-115), Under 1.5 (-111) Aaron Rodgers pass completions: Over 22.5 (-108), Under 22.5 (-122)

Over 22.5 (-108), Under 22.5 (-122) Ryan Tannehill passing yards: 184.5

184.5 Ryan Tannehill passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+200), Under 1.5 (-265)

Over 1.5 (+200), Under 1.5 (-265) Derrick Henry rushing yards : 102.5

: 102.5 Aaron Jones rushing yards: 57.5

57.5 AJ Dillon rushing yards: 34.5

34.5 Allen Lazard receiving yards: 45.5

45.5 Christian Watson receiving yards : 39.5

: 39.5 Treylon Burks receiving yards : 32.5

: 32.5 Robert Woods receiving yards : 31.5

: 31.5 Robert Tonyan receiving yards : 28.5

: 28.5 Aaron Jones receiving yards : 25.5

: 25.5 Austin Hooper receiving yards : 22.5

: 22.5 Derrick Henry receiving yards: 11.5

Top Week 11 Titans-Packers Game Props

Green Bay -2.5 AND UNDER 41.5 total points: +220

+220 Green Bay -2.5 AND OVER 41.5 total points: +240

+240 Tennessee +2.5 AND UNDER 41.5 total points: +290

+290 Tennessee +2.5 AND OVER 41.5 total points: +320

