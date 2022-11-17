Kick off Week 11 on Thursday Night Football with the latest Packers vs. Titans odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Both the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers are coming off important home wins heading into their Thursday Night Football battle that opens NFL Week 11. Tennessee squeaked by Denver on Sunday, its sixth win in seven games following two straight losses to open the season. A TNF win would create a nice amount of distance between Derrick Henry‘s club and the rest of the AFC South.
For Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Sunday’s 14-point comeback win against Dallas in overtime ended a five-game skid and breathed life into faint playoff hopes that would show an even stronger pulse with a primetime Lambeau W. Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the latest Titans vs Packers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Titans vs. Packers Odds: NFL Week 11
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 17 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Green Bay Packers -3 (-120) / Tennessee Titans +3 (-102)
- Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (-176) / Tennessee Titans (+148)
- Over/Under: OVER 41 (-110) / UNDER 41 (-110)
Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Derrick Henry: +430
- Aaron Jones: +600
- AJ Dillon: +850
- Allen Lazard: +1000
- Christian Watson: +1100
- Robert Tonyan: +1300
- Robert Woods: +1600
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: +1900
- Treylon Burks: +2000
- Ryan Tannehill: +2000
- Randall Cobb: +2100
- Sammy Watkins: +2300
Anytime TD Scorer
- Derrick Henry: -150
- Aaron Jones: +105
- AJ Dillon: +175
- Allen Lazard: +200
- Christian Watson: +250
- Robert Tonyan: +290
- Robert Woods: +360
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: +420
- Treylon Burks: +440
- Ryan Tannehill: +490
- Randall Cobb: +490
- Sammy Watkins: +550
To Score 2+ TDs
- Derrick Henry: +380
- Aaron Jones: +700
- AJ Dillon: +1200
- Allen Lazard: +1300
- Christian Watson: +2000
- Robert Tonyan: +2500
- Robert Woods: +3400
Top Titans-Packers Over/Unders
- Aaron Rodgers passing yards: 243.5
- Aaron Rodgers passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-115), Under 1.5 (-111)
- Aaron Rodgers pass completions: Over 22.5 (-108), Under 22.5 (-122)
- Ryan Tannehill passing yards: 184.5
- Ryan Tannehill passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+200), Under 1.5 (-265)
- Derrick Henry rushing yards: 102.5
- Aaron Jones rushing yards: 57.5
- AJ Dillon rushing yards: 34.5
- Allen Lazard receiving yards: 45.5
- Christian Watson receiving yards: 39.5
- Treylon Burks receiving yards: 32.5
- Robert Woods receiving yards: 31.5
- Robert Tonyan receiving yards: 28.5
- Aaron Jones receiving yards: 25.5
- Austin Hooper receiving yards: 22.5
- Derrick Henry receiving yards: 11.5
Top Week 11 Titans-Packers Game Props
- Green Bay -2.5 AND UNDER 41.5 total points: +220
- Green Bay -2.5 AND OVER 41.5 total points: +240
- Tennessee +2.5 AND UNDER 41.5 total points: +290
- Tennessee +2.5 AND OVER 41.5 total points: +320
