Titans vs. Jaguars Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 18

All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in the final week of the regular season.
The AFC South title will be decided in a Saturday primetime showdown as Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 18 special.
An anemic offense and an injury to starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, with Joshua Dobbs starting Saturday, are the leading causes for Tennessee’s titanic 2022 collapse, losers of six straight games including a 36-22 setback to Jacksonville on Dec. 11. The fact that this team can still make the playoffs at 7-9 with a victory speaks to how bad the division is.
On the flip side, Jacksonville is surging behind an upward-trending Lawrence with four straight wins and five wins in its last six. While the Jags can still get into the playoffs with a loss and losses by Miami, New England, and Pittsburgh, it’s essentially an elimination scenario here with Jacksonville taking the division with a win or tie.
Heading into this AFC South showdown, let’s check out all the Titans vs. Jaguars odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Titans vs. Jaguars Odds: NFL Week 18
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 6 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5 (-108) / Tennessee Titans +6.5 (-112)
- Moneyline: Jacksonville Jaguars (-275) / Tennessee Titans (+225)
- Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-118) / UNDER 39.5 (-104)
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Travis Etienne: +500
- Derrick Henry: +500
- Christian Kirk: +950
- Zay Jones: +1100
- Evan Engram: +1100
- Trevor Lawrence: +1500
- Marvin Jones: +1700
- Robert Woods: +1700
- Treylon Burks: +1700
- JaMycal Hasty: +2300
Anytime TD Scorer
- Derrick Henry: -115
- Travis Etienne: -110
- Christian Kirk: +210
- Zay Jones: +250
- Evan Engram: +250
- Trevor Lawrence: +340
- Robert Woods: +380
- Treylon Burks: +380
- Marvin Jones: +430
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: +550
- JaMycal Hasty: +550
To Score 2+ TDs
- Derrick Henry: +490
- Travis Etienne: +500
- Christian Kirk: +1200
- Zay Jones: +1600
- Evan Engram: +1800
- Trevor Lawrence: +2800
- Robert Woods: +3500
- Treylon Burks: +3500
- Marvin Jones: +3700
- JaMycal Hasty: +5000
Top Titans vs. Jaguars Over/Unders
- Trevor Lawrence passing yards: 261.5
- Trevor Lawrence passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (-102)
- Trevor Lawrence pass completions: Over 24.5 (-138), Under 24.5 (+104)
- Joshua Dobbs passing yards: 182.5
- Joshua Dobbs passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-200), Under 0.5 (+148)
- Derrick Henry rushing yards: 92.5
- Travis Etienne rushing yards: 68.5
- Christian Kirk receiving yards: 62.5
- Zay Jones receiving yards: 58.5
- Evan Engram receiving yards: 52.5
- Robert Woods receiving yards: 33.5
- Marvin Jones receiving yards: 26.5
- Chigoziem Okonkwo receiving yards: 26.5
- Austin Hooper receiving yards: 23.5
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine receiving yards: 19.5
- Derrick Henry receiving yards: 14.5
Top Player Parlays
- Trevor Lawrence to throw 3+ TD passes AND Jacksonville win: +265
- Trevor Lawrence to rush for 25+ yards AND Jacksonville win: +320
- Christian Kirk to have 7+ receptions AND Jacksonville win: +400
- Joshua Dobbs to throw 2+ TD passes AND Tennessee win: +560
- Treylon Burks to have 5+ receptions AND Tennessee win: +750
- Derrick Henry to have 25+ receiving yards AND Tennessee win: +870
