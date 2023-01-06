Titans vs. Jaguars Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 18

All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans in the final week of the regular season.

The AFC South title will be decided in a Saturday primetime showdown as Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 18 special.

An anemic offense and an injury to starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, with Joshua Dobbs starting Saturday, are the leading causes for Tennessee’s titanic 2022 collapse, losers of six straight games including a 36-22 setback to Jacksonville on Dec. 11. The fact that this team can still make the playoffs at 7-9 with a victory speaks to how bad the division is.

On the flip side, Jacksonville is surging behind an upward-trending Lawrence with four straight wins and five wins in its last six. While the Jags can still get into the playoffs with a loss and losses by Miami, New England, and Pittsburgh, it’s essentially an elimination scenario here with Jacksonville taking the division with a win or tie.

Heading into this AFC South showdown, let’s check out all the Titans vs. Jaguars odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds: NFL Week 18

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 6 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5 (-108) / Tennessee Titans +6.5 (-112)

: Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5 (-108) / Tennessee Titans +6.5 (-112) Moneyline : Jacksonville Jaguars (-275) / Tennessee Titans (+225)

: Jacksonville Jaguars (-275) / Tennessee Titans (+225) Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-118) / UNDER 39.5 (-104)

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Travis Etienne: +500

+500 Derrick Henry: +500

+500 Christian Kirk: +950

+950 Zay Jones: +1100

+1100 Evan Engram: +1100

+1100 Trevor Lawrence: +1500

+1500 Marvin Jones: +1700

+1700 Robert Woods: +1700

+1700 Treylon Burks: +1700

+1700 JaMycal Hasty: +2300

Anytime TD Scorer

Derrick Henry: -115

-115 Travis Etienne: -110

-110 Christian Kirk: +210

+210 Zay Jones: +250

+250 Evan Engram: +250

+250 Trevor Lawrence: +340

+340 Robert Woods: +380

+380 Treylon Burks: +380

+380 Marvin Jones: +430

+430 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine : +550

: +550 JaMycal Hasty: +550

To Score 2+ TDs

Derrick Henry: +490

+490 Travis Etienne: +500

+500 Christian Kirk: +1200

+1200 Zay Jones: +1600

+1600 Evan Engram: +1800

+1800 Trevor Lawrence: +2800

+2800 Robert Woods: +3500

+3500 Treylon Burks: +3500

+3500 Marvin Jones: +3700

+3700 JaMycal Hasty: +5000

Top Titans vs. Jaguars Over/Unders

Trevor Lawrence passing yards: 261.5

261.5 Trevor Lawrence passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (-102)

Over 1.5 (-130), Under 1.5 (-102) Trevor Lawrence pass completions: Over 24.5 (-138), Under 24.5 (+104)

Over 24.5 (-138), Under 24.5 (+104) Joshua Dobbs passing yards: 182.5

182.5 Joshua Dobbs passing TDs: Over 0.5 (-200), Under 0.5 (+148)

Over 0.5 (-200), Under 0.5 (+148) Derrick Henry rushing yards: 92.5

92.5 Travis Etienne rushing yards: 68.5

68.5 Christian Kirk receiving yards: 62.5

62.5 Zay Jones receiving yards : 58.5

: 58.5 Evan Engram receiving yards : 52.5

: 52.5 Robert Woods receiving yards : 33.5

: 33.5 Marvin Jones receiving yards : 26.5

: 26.5 Chigoziem Okonkwo receiving yards : 26.5

: 26.5 Austin Hooper receiving yards : 23.5

: 23.5 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine receiving yards : 19.5

: 19.5 Derrick Henry receiving yards: 14.5

Top Player Parlays

Trevor Lawrence to throw 3+ TD passes AND Jacksonville win: +265

+265 Trevor Lawrence to rush for 25+ yards AND Jacksonville win: +320

+320 Christian Kirk to have 7+ receptions AND Jacksonville win: +400

+400 Joshua Dobbs to throw 2+ TD passes AND Tennessee win: +560

+560 Treylon Burks to have 5+ receptions AND Tennessee win: +750

+750 Derrick Henry to have 25+ receiving yards AND Tennessee win: +870

