Who Is the New Face of Timberland – Lola Brooke?

Boardroom is here to give you the breakdown on the fresh face right outta Brooklyn, New York who recently starred in Timberland’s latest campaign.

As the quintessential piece of New York’s unofficial uniform and the original boot of hip-hop, every celebrity that has become a face of the coveted brand is a reflection of its deep roots and unwavering presence. Lola Brooke is no exception.

With both Timberland and hip-hop born in 1973, the legendary brand is paying homage to the genre’s upcoming 50th anniversary with the Hip Hop Royalty Boot. The latest addition to the company’s lineage of footwear features a stenciled graffiti logo, microphone cord laces, and Sedgwick Ave. street sign — the Bronx birthplace of hip-hop — on the tongue.

“The Original Timberland Boot and hip hop were born in 1973 — that’s 50 years of an iconic combination,” a post featuring Lola Brooke on the footwear company’s Instagram reads. “Hip hop has impacted our brand enormously over the past five decades, so we’re proud to present Brooklyn [emcee] Lola Brooke, who is one of the voices carrying hip hop into the next 50 years, in the Timberland Hip Hop Royalty Boot.”

As Timberland says, The Brooklyn-born femcee is most definitely one of the voices making deafening waves within the industry. “Don’t Play With It” — Brooke’s breakout hit — joined the litany of trending sounds on TikTok that introduces users to the rising phenoms in the rap game. Her record reached both virality and the stages of major artists – most recently Lil Kim’s Apollo Theatre show – for its splendid contrast of traditional Brooklyn braggadocious lyricism and oozing charisma.

“It don’t matter what beat you put me on, you know I’m from Brooklyn, NY,” she said during a PopSugar interview. “It’s a lot of greats that come from Brooklyn, so I know that shoe is not easy to fill, but I’m ready for it. I got my city holding me down and they got my back, so I feel protected.”

Even the iconic Missy Elliot agrees. The music veteran recently praised the upcoming rapper for what enamors the fans the most: Brooke’s jaw-dropping presence onstage.

Command the audience👏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 1, 2023

At just around 4 feet 9 inches tall, the rapper packs a soaring demeanor that commands the room in a refreshing way. It’s the sort’ve New York princess exterior meets grisly vocals persona that shakes arenas and injects adrenaline into the audience.