Tim Tebow Among Investors in Jacksonville USL Team

Florida legend Tim Tebow is part of a group working to bring soccer — and a 15,000-seat stadium and training facility — to northeast Florida by 2025.

The legendary University of Florida quarterback is a supporting owner in a group that’s acquired the rights to a United Soccer League expansion franchise. The team is expected to start competing in 2025 in the Division II USL Championship and in USL W, the league announced Tuesday.

The JAXUSL group is led by entrepreneur Ricky Caplin, former Premier League player and managing partner Steve Livingstone, and local community leader Tony Allegretti. The group is actively engaged with local stakeholders and says it’s identified multiple potential locations for a 15,000-seat stadium and training facility on Jacksonville’s First Coast.

“This is a fantastic and exciting development for our community here on the First Coast,” Tebow said. “I’m thrilled to be part of the new ownership group that seeks to bring some incredible pro teams and world-class facilities to our area that will be accessible to the whole community. I’d like to thank Ricky, Steve and Tony for presenting this opportunity, which I look forward to being directly involved in, and with my Foundation.”

JAXUSL has also formed a partnership with Florida Elite Soccer Academy, with more than 10,000 members in the region. The academy fields pre-professional teams in USL League Two and the USL W League, enabling the new expansion club to offer a complete pathway from youth to the pros for both men and women.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for the USL and northeast Florida. We know the incredible sports fans of Jacksonville and the First Coast will really support their pro soccer club and make it their own,” said Justin Papadakis USL’s COO and chief real estate officer. “Ricky Caplin, Tim Tebow, Steve Livingstone and Tony Allegretti form a world-class leadership team with deep ties to this community and unmatched vision. The club’s relationship with Florida Elite Soccer Academy provides myriad advantages on both the community and soccer sides which positions the club for long-term success.”