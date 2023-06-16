LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers stands next to Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LeBron James is an all-time great on the court and an all-time popular follow on Instagram.

Social media is rarely an exact mirror of real life, but sometimes, it just works out that way. For example, both online and IRL, it sure is great to be King.

LeBron James laps the field as the most-followed NBA player on Instagram with 155 million followers, nearly three times more than the next most popular player, Stephen Curry. Despite not being the player he once was at the peak of his powers, Russell Westbrook remains a favored IG follow in third place. The controversial Kyrie Irving is in fourth, with Lonzo Ball rounding out the top five, even though the 25-year-old guard hasn’t played an NBA game since Jan. 14, 2022 due to possibly career-ending left knee issues.

Without further ado, here is the complete list of the most popular NBA players on Instagram.

Most Followed NBA Players on Instagram

Toward the bottom half of the list, one name that jumps out is Fultz, who has more than 8 million followers and is the only other player besides Ball on this list never to be named an All-Star. And surprisingly, no Denver Nuggets players have more than 5 million followers despite the team winning the 2023 NBA Championship.

Maybe we’re all just waiting for Nikola Jokić to start an account where he takes selfies with his horses…