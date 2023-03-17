In a candid interview, Nip’s brother Blacc Sam opened up about how the community continues to rally in support of the late rapper’s four children.

Nipsey Hussle was tragically murdered four years ago on March 31, 2019, at the age of 33, but the rapper and community activist’s impact remains firmly implanted across popular culture. A major aspect of his brand was advocating for personal ownership of one’s content, a belief he constantly transmitted to fans. Now, his four children are now stepping into the world of entrepreneurship thanks in large part to their famous father.

On Tuesday, Nip’s brother and business partner, Blacc Sam, appeared as a guest on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast, revealing that the late Grammy winner’s 14-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom, and six-year-old son, Kross Asghedom, will become owners of his “The Marathon Clothing” retail store in Los Angeles and will be authorized to do what they please with it moving forward.

“When I say we own it, it’s in Hussle’s kids’ names,” Sam said to hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings. “This is something their father worked for, and that they own, and that’s important to me. Also, just having a brick-and-mortar once again reinforced what Hussle told us and taught us.”

“Whether your shitt boomin’ online [or not], just having that brick-and-mortar and being able to pass it down through the family, I think is important,” he continued.

Located at the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Ave in south LA, the physical store remains a memorial site dedicated to its founder, but the company still maintains an e-commerce operation.

The Marathon Clothing Store isn’t the only thing Nipsey’s children will be directly benefiting from for years to come, however. Sam also disclosed that Puma makes deposits into both his and widow Lauren London’s children’s trust fund accounts each year separate from the business partnership they have together.

Nipsey’s killer, Eric Holder Jr., was sentenced to 60 years behind bars in February.

“After everything, they came back to the table and made sure the kids was set up straight. It had nothing to do with sales of clothes or the success of the capsules, just off the top every year they hit the kids in the trust fund. They did right for Hussle.”

Nipsey and the German sportswear brand inked a deal shortly before his death, but Puma remained committed to dropping capsules posthumously, starting with an initial release in fall 2019. London even works as a brand ambassador, serving as model for each collection. As were the rapper’s wishes, Puma and The Marathon Clothing release one new capsule per year at minimum.