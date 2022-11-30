The ETCs: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, & the Future of the NFL 

Kevin Durant sits down with Eddie Gonzalez for the newest episode of “The ETCs” to discuss his ever-changing role on the court, the sunsetting careers of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the future of the NFL, and much more.

Coming off a 45-point performance, Kevin Durant is feeling good.

“I feel like I could do so much out there to affect the game,” he tells co-host Eddie Gonzalez on this week’s episode of The ETCs. “It’s just like every game it could be different for me and I think that’s just fun in itself, just having to adapt to different situations.

“As I get older, [I] learn the game more and master who I am on the floor. I think that’s why I’ve been having such a fun time regardless of the situation.”

KD and Eddie unpack Durant’s biggest night on the court so far this season and what it means as the Nets head into the holidays.

In addition to breaking down his own performance, the co-hosts dive into a deep set of topics, including:

Franz Wagner’s smooth game

The KD15 Producer Pack

The Washington Commanders ‘ path to the playoffs

The future of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

What they’re watching…or not watching, as the case might be

The upcoming conference rival match-ups against the Celtics and the Raptors

