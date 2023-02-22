The ETCs: Sabrina Ionescu Subs In

Sabrina Ionescu sits down with Eddie Gonzalez to guest host this week’s episode of The ETCs.
In this week’s episode of The ETCs, Eddie Gonzalez want to keep things moving. To do so, he’s tapped a very special cohost, who he introduces by saying:
“I’m joined by the best basketball player we’ve ever had on this show…”
While Kevin’s a bit tied up making the move to Phoenix, Eddie is joined on The ETCs by WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu.
Sabrina takes a break from her rigorous offseason schedule to tap in on the mic, and no topic is out of bounds. The two break down:
- The business of college basketball and how the game may change amid the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement
- The emergence of the New York Liberty’s super team, which added Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Courtney Vandersloot in a star-studded free agency period
- The routines she struck in her first healthy WNBA offseason
- NBA trade deadline moves and her thoughts on what’s next for some of the league’s biggest stars
- Her new role as the Director of Athletic Culture at her alma mater, the University of Oregon
- The creative process behind her Nike PE
- How TikTok has taken over her playlists
