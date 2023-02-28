The ETCs Takes Over The Valley

As Kevin Durant gets settled in Phoenix, he and Eddie Gonzalez sit down to discuss the trade and more on the latest episode of “The ETCs.”

“Every day I play, it means something to me,” KD reflected. “… I feel like I can do what I do anywhere. I feel like I can operate in any environment and still be myself. So, I’m looking forward to doing that here.”

And so Kevin Durant begins his next chapter in Phoenix. Having been traded for the first time in his illustrious career, he talks about the process with Eddie — from the late-night conversations that led to the deal’s completion, to the process of uprooting his whole life to The Valley.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

In this week’s episode of “The ETCs,” KD and Eddie dive into a wide range of topics, including:

The anatomy of a trade

The end of his time in Brooklyn and a reflection on what could’ve been

KD’s expectations for his new team and the next chapter

How the NBA might fix All-Star Weekend

The unexpected Mac McClung moment

A nostalgic look back at some old-school hoops and how KD thinks he would stack up against some of the best of years gone by

And much more!

Click here to listen and subscribe to "The ETCs" with KD and Eddie and "Out of Office" with Rich Kleiman.