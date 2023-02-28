About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports February 28, 2023
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos

The ETCs Takes Over The Valley

As Kevin Durant gets settled in Phoenix, he and Eddie Gonzalez sit down to discuss the trade and more on the latest episode of “The ETCs.”

“Every day I play, it means something to me,” KD reflected. “… I feel like I can do what I do anywhere. I feel like I can operate in any environment and still be myself. So, I’m looking forward to doing that here.”

And so Kevin Durant begins his next chapter in Phoenix. Having been traded for the first time in his illustrious career, he talks about the process with Eddie — from the late-night conversations that led to the deal’s completion, to the process of uprooting his whole life to The Valley.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

In this week’s episode of “The ETCs,” KD and Eddie dive into a wide range of topics, including:

  • The anatomy of a trade
  • The end of his time in Brooklyn and a reflection on what could’ve been
  • KD’s expectations for his new team and the next chapter
  • How the NBA might fix All-Star Weekend
  • The unexpected Mac McClung moment
  • A nostalgic look back at some old-school hoops and how KD thinks he would stack up against some of the best of years gone by

And much more!

Click here to listen and subscribe to “The ETCs” with KD and Eddie and “Out of Office” with Rich Kleiman.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

basketballKevin DurantMac McClungShaquille O'NealThe ETCsBrooklyn NetsmediaPhoenix SunsPodcast
About The Author
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.