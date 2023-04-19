The ETCs: Kevin Durant Reveals His NBA MVP

In a very special bonus episode of The ETCs, Kevin Durant tells the audience who he thinks deserves to join the exclusive MVP club for the 2022-23 NBA season.

We’re just barely into the first round, and the NBA playoffs are already Must See TV. From road warriors to unlikely heroes, the first round has a little something for everyone. However, there’s still an unsettled score from the regular season: Who will take home this season’s MVP award? For the first time ever, this season’s trophy will be named after an original GOAT, Michael Jordan. Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez dive into the MVP conversation in this week’s very special extra episode of The ETCs.

However, the conversation itself isn’t an easy one. “We’re having more and more players go, ‘I don’t know what the MVP is!'” Eddie points out to the former MVP. “Is that how you feel? That’s how I feel, as a fan.”

Will Nikola Jokić join the elite club of three-time MVPs? He leads this year’s frontrunners, which also include Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. As KD points out, one of the key variables that makes the award difficult to define is the amount of talent across the league. The duo also dissects how the conversation around the MVP race and the constant conversation on social media has changed the nature of the award. Without the mystique that shrouds both athletes and their accolades, what does it all mean today?

Through it all, the importance of an MVP award to a player’s legacy endures.