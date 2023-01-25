The company released its 2022 numbers on Wednesday after an up-and-down year that saw founder Elon Musk become the first person to ever lose over $200 billion in net worth.

Tesla earned $3.7 billion in net income on $24.3 billion in revenue, representing a 59% Q4 increase from this time last year when the company reported $2.8 billion in revenue. Despite a decline in demand for the electric cars and never-ending drama around Elon Musk, the company hit record revenue and beat earnings projections.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what Tesla announced:

Total revenue grew 37% YoY in Q4.

YoY in Q4. The operating income increased to $3.9 billion in Q4 for a 16% operating margin.

in Q4 for a operating margin. The adjusted earnings were $1.19 per share in the quarter, up from 85 cents a share a year earlier.

in the quarter, up from a share a year earlier. For 2022, the company had adjusted earnings per share of $4.07.

Company Outlook

On its official website, Tesla writes that in 2023 it expects to remain “ahead of the 50% CAGR” with around 1.8 million cars for the year. Despite the positive outlook here, it was one of the most unique quarters for a company like Tesla. Musk’s purchase of Twitter led to an immediate decline in Tesla’s stock price, which fell by as much as 65% over the course of 2022. As a result, Bloomberg reported that Musk became the first person in history to lose $200 billion.

Wrapping all things up, the electric car maker beat on both earnings and revenue. Tesla reported production of 439,701 vehicles in the period ending Dec. 31, 2022. Full-year deliveries generated around 1.31 million — a record for the company — after starting production at new factories in Texas and Germany.

Today, we’re announcing $3.6B of new investment in Giga Nevada.



– 4M sq ft of new manufacturing footprint

– 3k additional team members

– 2 new manufacturing facilities: a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory & our first high-volume Semi factory



Details → https://t.co/4CBOIFLwAW pic.twitter.com/rqXzyE7eRK — Tesla (@Tesla) January 24, 2023

