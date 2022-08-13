Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa Odds & Prop Bets Breakdown

As “The Takeover” returns to make his debut at 140 pounds, check out the latest Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
The last time we saw Teofimo Lopez, he was humbled in stunning fashion by George Kambosos for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world. In an eye-popping betting upset, the Australian challenger bested “The Takeover” by decision to hand him his first-ever professional loss.
Now, just over eight months later, he’s back to make his debut one step up in the junior welterweight (140-pound division) against an even longer underdog — Mexico’s Pedro Campa, who similarly owns just one career defeat, but is not about to be confused for a world title contender. With that in mind, boxing fans hoping to see Lopez bounce back in thunderous fashion could be in for quite a treat Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Ahead of the bang-bang Top Rank action this weekend, let’s dive into the finest Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa Odds to Win
Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.
Moneyline (Two-way)
Lopez: -3000
Campa: +1260
Moneyline (Three-way)
Lopez: -2000
Campa: +1300
Draw: +2000
Lopez vs. Campa Prop Bets
Method of victory props
Lopez by KO/TKO: -410
Lopez by points/decision: +380
Campa by KO/TKO: +1600
Campa by points/decision: +3400
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes: +350
No: -550
Round betting props
Lopez to win in R1/R2: +390
Lopez to win in R3/R4: +280
Lopez to win in R5/R6: +320
Lopez to win in R7/R8: +490
Lopez to win in R9/R10: +1000
Campa to win in R1/R2: +5000
Campa to win in R3/R4: +5000
Campa to win in R5/R6: +5000
Campa to win in R7/R8: +5000
Capa to win in R9/R10: +5000