Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa Odds & Prop Bets Breakdown

As “The Takeover” returns to make his debut at 140 pounds, check out the latest Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The last time we saw Teofimo Lopez, he was humbled in stunning fashion by George Kambosos for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world. In an eye-popping betting upset, the Australian challenger bested “The Takeover” by decision to hand him his first-ever professional loss.

Now, just over eight months later, he’s back to make his debut one step up in the junior welterweight (140-pound division) against an even longer underdog — Mexico’s Pedro Campa, who similarly owns just one career defeat, but is not about to be confused for a world title contender. With that in mind, boxing fans hoping to see Lopez bounce back in thunderous fashion could be in for quite a treat Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Ahead of the bang-bang Top Rank action this weekend, let’s dive into the finest Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa Odds to Win

Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Moneyline (Two-way)

Lopez: -3000

Campa: +1260

Moneyline (Three-way)

Lopez: -2000

Campa: +1300

Draw: +2000

Lopez vs. Campa Prop Bets

Method of victory props

Lopez by KO/TKO: -410

Lopez by points/decision: +380

Campa by KO/TKO: +1600

Campa by points/decision: +3400

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes: +350

No: -550

Round betting props

Lopez to win in R1/R2: +390

Lopez to win in R3/R4: +280

Lopez to win in R5/R6: +320

Lopez to win in R7/R8: +490

Lopez to win in R9/R10: +1000

Campa to win in R1/R2: +5000

Campa to win in R3/R4: +5000

Campa to win in R5/R6: +5000

Campa to win in R7/R8: +5000

Capa to win in R9/R10: +5000