Tennessee vs. Georgia Predictions, Odds & Betting Trends

Week 10 of the 2022 NCAA college football season includes a No. 1 vs No. 2 showdown between the hedges. It’s time for an SEC East first-place clash between the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.

The biggest game of the week and season thus far will also be the most-bet game between these longtime rivals — let’s get the latest odds and insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers Game Info

2022 NCAA College Football Game

No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Coverage: CBS

Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TEN: (+245) | UGA: (-310)

Spread: TEN: +8.5 (-115) | UGA -8.5 (-105)

Total: 65.5 — Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Georgia enters this contest as a spread favorite of -8.5 and nearly 3/1 on the moneyline at -310. A Vols victory returns +245 for Tennessee moneyline bettors. The total has dropped four points from Sunday’s opener and is now 65.5 — more than a TD higher than an average college football total.

Georgia vs. Tennessee Predictions & Pick

Tennessee’s offense is No. 2 in the nation in both scoring (47.1) and yards (533) per game vs. FBS foes, but Georgia moved to No. 1 this week averaging 537 YPG, and both teams passing attacks are close as well averaging 333 YPG (TEN) and 324 (GEO). But it’s Georgia that has the dominant defense allowing just 12.0 PPG and 282 yards per game – 112 YPG less than the Vols’ defense.

But Tennessee has played a stronger schedule and showed they are on even terms and better than the top teams with wins over Alabama and Florida, plus one-sided wins over Kentucky last week and at LSU. Georgia allowed 371 yards to Florida last week on a neutral field in a 42-20 win, and also allowed 22 points to both Kentucky and Missouri. The Volunteers should still get their share of points, but will it be enough to win or stay within one score?

Tennessee has lost the last four meetings vs Georgia by an average of 26 points per game.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Georgia 33, Tennessee 27

Hear now from Boo Corrigan, chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee, as he chatted with @ESPN's @ReceDavis after the reveal of the first Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season. #CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/Xtl6tiIfjj — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 2, 2022

Tennessee vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Tennessee is 8-0 straight up (SU) and 7-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 8 games.

Tennessee is 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games vs Georgia.

The total has gone Over in 11 of Tennessee’s lat 14 games.

Georgia is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games, and 15-0 in their last 15 home games.

The total has gone Under in 8 of Georgia’s last 10 games.

Tennessee vs Georgia Best Bet

Tennessee has beaten five ranked teams this season including a 52-49 tear-down-the-goalposts thriller over then No. 1 Alabama. The Volunteers’ pass defense is still most vulnerable allowing 300 passing yards per game against FBS foes, while Georgia allows just 187 and has the speed and players to slow the Vols’ prolific, fast-paced pass attack led by star QB Hendon Hooker.

The College Football Playoff rankings came out this week and Tennessee is No. 1 while Georgia is No. 3. The Bulldogs are better in yards per play margin (No. 3 vs No. 5), and No. 1 in yards per game margin at +268 per game vs +159 for Tennessee. Georgia also ranks No. 1 in Red Zone Offense and No. 2 in Red Zone Defense. But again, the Vols have played a stronger schedule and this is by far the best offense the Bulldogs have faced this season.

THE BET: Under 65.5 (-110)

— FairwayJay

