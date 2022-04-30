Breaking down the Taylor vs. Serrano odds and props for April 30’s historic women’s boxing main event at Madison Square Garden for the undisputed lightweight title
It’s not just the first-ever pay-per-view main event featuring woman fighters in the long, storied boxing history of Madison Square Garden — it’s simply the biggest fight women’s boxing has ever seen, period. A fateful collision course will be realized April 30 when seven-division champion Amanda Serrano takes on Katie Taylor for the latter’s undisputed lightweight (135-pound) championship.
And to get you set for the action, Boardroom has all your Taylor vs. Serrano odds, props, and more for Saturday’s historic throwdown in New York City courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Taylor vs. Serrano Odds
Odds can change over time. To get the latest numbers, click here to visit FanDuel Sportsbook.
Moneyline
TWO-WAY
Amanda Serrano: -130
Katie Taylor: +102
THREE-WAY
Amanda Serrano: -130
Katie Taylor: +100
Draw: +1600
Prop Bets
METHOD OF VICTORY
Serrano by points/decision: +160
Serrano by KO/TKO: +420
Taylor by points/decision: +160
Taylor by KO/TKO: +750
Draw: +1400
WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE?
Yes: -280
No: +205
OVER/UNDER TOTAL ROUNDS
Over 8.5: Unlisted
Under 8.5: +280
Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor Fight Card
Undisputed lightweight title: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano
Undisputed super middleweight (168 lbs.) title: Franchon Crews-Dezern (c) vs. Elin Cederroos (c)
Super welterweight (154 lbs.): Liam Smith vs. Jessie Vargas
Flyweight (112 lbs.): Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena
Featherweight (126 pounds): Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis
Middleweight (160 lbs.): Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker
Welterweight (147 lbs.): Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez
Light heavyweight (175 lbs.): Khalil Coe vs. William Langston