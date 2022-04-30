Breaking down the Taylor vs. Serrano odds and props for April 30’s historic women’s boxing main event at Madison Square Garden for the undisputed lightweight title

It’s not just the first-ever pay-per-view main event featuring woman fighters in the long, storied boxing history of Madison Square Garden — it’s simply the biggest fight women’s boxing has ever seen, period. A fateful collision course will be realized April 30 when seven-division champion Amanda Serrano takes on Katie Taylor for the latter’s undisputed lightweight (135-pound) championship.

And to get you set for the action, Boardroom has all your Taylor vs. Serrano odds, props, and more for Saturday’s historic throwdown in New York City courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Taylor vs. Serrano Odds

Odds can change over time. To get the latest numbers, click here to visit FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

TWO-WAY

Amanda Serrano: -130

Katie Taylor: +102

THREE-WAY

Amanda Serrano: -130

Katie Taylor: +100

Draw: +1600

Prop Bets

METHOD OF VICTORY

Serrano by points/decision: +160

Serrano by KO/TKO: +420

Taylor by points/decision: +160

Taylor by KO/TKO: +750

Draw: +1400

WILL THE FIGHT GO THE DISTANCE?

Yes: -280

No: +205

OVER/UNDER TOTAL ROUNDS

Over 8.5: Unlisted

Under 8.5: +280

Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor Fight Card

Undisputed lightweight title: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano

Undisputed super middleweight (168 lbs.) title: Franchon Crews-Dezern (c) vs. Elin Cederroos (c)

Super welterweight (154 lbs.): Liam Smith vs. Jessie Vargas

Flyweight (112 lbs.): Galal Yafai vs. Miguel Cartagena

Featherweight (126 pounds): Skye Nicolson vs. Shanecqua Paisley Davis

Middleweight (160 lbs.): Austin Williams vs. Chordale Booker

Welterweight (147 lbs.): Reshat Mati vs. Joe Eli Hernandez

Light heavyweight (175 lbs.): Khalil Coe vs. William Langston