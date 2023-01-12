On the heels of a second straight division title for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Boardroom looks ahead at the team’s upcoming free agents.
Two years removed from winning the Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their third straight postseason appearance since acquiring quarterback Tom Brady. This season has been an up-and-down affair, beginning with Brady’s brief retirement and the regular season ending with another division title. The cost of being a championship contender is great, evidenced by the Buccaneers having over $270 million in active contracts.
Tampa Bay will have a lot of decisions to make once 2023 free agency hits. The team is $43 million over the salary cap, so there will likely be some key contributors who will not be brought back. This may include Brady, whose future is uncertain with each year he completes.
Boardroom takes a look at the Bucs’ upcoming free agents.
2023 Tampa Bay Bucs Free Agents
NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.
Unrestricted free agents
1. QB Tom Brady
- Age: 45
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $15,000,000
- 2022 salary: $15,000,000
2. LB Lavonte David
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $12,500,000
- 2022 salary: $12,500,000
3. DE Akiem Hicks
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $8,000,000
- 2022 salary: $8,000,000
4. WR Julio Jones
- Age: 34
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $6,000,000
- 2022 salary: $6,000,000
5. DE William Gholston
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $4,500,000
- 2022 salary: $4,500,000
6. DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $5,000,000
- 2022 salary: $2,750,000
7. QB Blaine Gabbert
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,250,000
- 2022 salary: $2,250,000
8. TE Kyle Rudolph
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,000,000
- 2022 salary: $2,000,000
9. CB Sean Bunting
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $7,375,998
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
10. G Aaron Stinnie
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: $1,400,000
- 2022 salary: $1,400,000
11. RT Josh Wells
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,272,500
12. RB Giovani Bernard
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,272,500
13. SS Keanu Neal
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,272,500
14. WR Breshad Perriman
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,272,500
15. DE Pat O’Connor
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 ear, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
16. DE Carl Nassib
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
17. CB Logan Ryan
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
- 2022 salary: $1,120,000
18. DE Genard Avery
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
- 2022 salary: $1,035,000
19. DT Deadrin Senat
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
- 2022 salary: $965,000
20. CB Jamel Dean
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,558,852
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
21. S Mike Edwards
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,409,990
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
22. OLB Anthony Nelson
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,292,082
- 2022 salary: $965,000
23. WR Scotty Miller
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,647,840
- 2022 salary: $965,000
Restricted free agents
1. CB Dee Delaney
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $780,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
2. LB Cam Gill
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $2,310,000
- 2022 salary: $895,000
Buccaneers 2022 Salary Cap Details
Active contracts: $270,431,446
Dead cap money: $636,173
Total salary cap usage: $271,067,619
Salary cap space: $-43,228,392
