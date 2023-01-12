Lavonte David (No. 54) will enter free agency this offseason after leading the Bucs in tackles this year. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On the heels of a second straight division title for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Boardroom looks ahead at the team’s upcoming free agents.

Two years removed from winning the Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their third straight postseason appearance since acquiring quarterback Tom Brady. This season has been an up-and-down affair, beginning with Brady’s brief retirement and the regular season ending with another division title. The cost of being a championship contender is great, evidenced by the Buccaneers having over $270 million in active contracts.

Tampa Bay will have a lot of decisions to make once 2023 free agency hits. The team is $43 million over the salary cap, so there will likely be some key contributors who will not be brought back. This may include Brady, whose future is uncertain with each year he completes.

Boardroom takes a look at the Bucs’ upcoming free agents.

Click here to check out Boardroom’s curated list of the most intriguing 2023 free agents around the NFL.

2023 Tampa Bay Bucs Free Agents

NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. QB Tom Brady

Age : 45

: 45 Expiring contract : 1 year, $15,000,000

: 1 year, $15,000,000 2022 salary: $15,000,000

What does the market value indicate for a Tom Brady return? And how does that compare to what he could make as an analyst?



Deep dive for @boardroom: https://t.co/TnMTKP5suj — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) January 3, 2023

2. LB Lavonte David

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $12,500,000

: 1 year, $12,500,000 2022 salary: $12,500,000

3. DE Akiem Hicks

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $8,000,000

: 1 year, $8,000,000 2022 salary: $8,000,000

4. WR Julio Jones

Age : 34

: 34 Expiring contract : 1 year, $6,000,000

: 1 year, $6,000,000 2022 salary: $6,000,000

5. DE William Gholston

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $4,500,000

: 1 year, $4,500,000 2022 salary: $4,500,000

6. DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 2 years, $5,000,000

: 2 years, $5,000,000 2022 salary: $2,750,000

7. QB Blaine Gabbert

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,250,000

: 1 year, $2,250,000 2022 salary: $2,250,000

8. TE Kyle Rudolph

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,000,000

: 1 year, $2,000,000 2022 salary: $2,000,000

9. CB Sean Bunting

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $7,375,998

: 4 years, $7,375,998 2022 salary: $2,540,000

10. G Aaron Stinnie

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : $1,400,000

: $1,400,000 2022 salary: $1,400,000

11. RT Josh Wells

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

12. RB Giovani Bernard

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

13. SS Keanu Neal

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

14. WR Breshad Perriman

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,272,500

15. DE Pat O’Connor

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 ear, $1,187,500

: 1 ear, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

16. DE Carl Nassib

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

17. CB Logan Ryan

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $1,120,000

18. DE Genard Avery

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,035,000

: 1 year, $1,035,000 2022 salary: $1,035,000

19. DT Deadrin Senat

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $965,000

20. CB Jamel Dean

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,558,852

: 4 years, $3,558,852 2022 salary: $2,540,000

21. S Mike Edwards

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,409,990

: 4 years, $3,409,990 2022 salary: $2,540,000

22. OLB Anthony Nelson

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,292,082

: 4 years, $3,292,082 2022 salary: $965,000

23. WR Scotty Miller

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,647,840

2022 salary: $965,000

Restricted free agents

1. CB Dee Delaney

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $780,000

: 1 year, $780,000 2022 salary: $895,000

2. LB Cam Gill

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 3 years, $2,310,000

: 3 years, $2,310,000 2022 salary: $895,000

Buccaneers 2022 Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $270,431,446

Dead cap money: $636,173

Total salary cap usage: $271,067,619

Salary cap space: $-43,228,392

Read More: