Contracts & Salaries January 12, 2023
Johnathan Tillman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 Free Agents

Lavonte David (No. 54) will enter free agency this offseason after leading the Bucs in tackles this year. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
On the heels of a second straight division title for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Boardroom looks ahead at the team’s upcoming free agents.

Two years removed from winning the Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their third straight postseason appearance since acquiring quarterback Tom Brady. This season has been an up-and-down affair, beginning with Brady’s brief retirement and the regular season ending with another division title. The cost of being a championship contender is great, evidenced by the Buccaneers having over $270 million in active contracts.

Tampa Bay will have a lot of decisions to make once 2023 free agency hits. The team is $43 million over the salary cap, so there will likely be some key contributors who will not be brought back. This may include Brady, whose future is uncertain with each year he completes.

Boardroom takes a look at the Bucs’ upcoming free agents.

2023 Tampa Bay Bucs Free Agents

NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. QB Tom Brady

  • Age: 45
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $15,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $15,000,000

2. LB Lavonte David

  • Age: 33
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $12,500,000
  • 2022 salary: $12,500,000

3. DE Akiem Hicks

  • Age: 33
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $8,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $8,000,000

4. WR Julio Jones

  • Age: 34
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $6,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $6,000,000

5. DE William Gholston

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $4,500,000
  • 2022 salary: $4,500,000

6. DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $5,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,750,000

7. QB Blaine Gabbert

  • Age: 33
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,250,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,250,000

8. TE Kyle Rudolph

  • Age: 33
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,000,000
  • 2022 salary: $2,000,000

9. CB Sean Bunting

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $7,375,998
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

10. G Aaron Stinnie

  • Age: 33
  • Expiring contract: $1,400,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,400,000

11. RT Josh Wells

  • Age: 32
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,272,500

12. RB Giovani Bernard

  • Age: 31
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,272,500

13. SS Keanu Neal

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,272,500

14. WR Breshad Perriman

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,272,500

15. DE Pat O’Connor

  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 ear, $1,187,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,187,500
16. DE Carl Nassib

  • Age: 30
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
  • 2022 salary: $1,187,500

17. CB Logan Ryan

  • Age: 32
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,120,000

18. DE Genard Avery

  • Age: 27
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,035,000
  • 2022 salary: $1,035,000

19. DT Deadrin Senat

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

20. CB Jamel Dean

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,558,852
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

21. S Mike Edwards

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,409,990
  • 2022 salary: $2,540,000

22. OLB Anthony Nelson

  • Age: 26
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,292,082
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

23. WR Scotty Miller

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,647,840
  • 2022 salary: $965,000

Restricted free agents

1. CB Dee Delaney

  • Age: 28
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $780,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

2. LB Cam Gill

  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 3 years, $2,310,000
  • 2022 salary: $895,000

Buccaneers 2022 Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $270,431,446
Dead cap money: $636,173
Total salary cap usage: $271,067,619
Salary cap space: $-43,228,392

