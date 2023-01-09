Tale of Two Programs: TCU vs. Georgia

One is the powerhouse defending champion, the other hopes to leave its mark on college football’s biggest stage. Boardroom breaks down the Georgia and TCU programs.

They might be called the Georgia Bulldogs, but there’s no mistaking the underdog in this fight is TCU when the two teams square off at the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Call it a tale of two programs if you will. The Horned Frogs were given 200-1 odds in the preseason to win the national title after a 2021 campaign in which they went 5-7 and fired legendary head coach, Gary Patterson. At 200-1, they are the biggest longshot ever to make the title game.

Then you have Georgia, the reigning college football champ who is a 13.5-point favorite to repeat on Monday night. The Bulldogs have been viewed as one of the favorites all along, so it’s no surprise seeing them back in the natty.

It’s a relatively unique national championship game given the imbalance between the two powers. If TCU is crowned, it would represent the ultimate Cinderella story for a team that hasn’t won a national title since 1938, whereas Georgia boasts its big budgets and reputable past.

Just take a look for yourself.

TCU vs. Georgia: The Resumes

TCU

Conference titles: 18

Heisman winners: 1

Consensus All-Americans: 17

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees: 4

Championships: 0

Endowment: $2.48 billion (as of 2022)

Georgia

Conference titles: 16

Heisman winners: 2

Consensus All-Americans: 39

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees: 5

Championships: 1

Endowment: $1.82 billion (as of 2021)

The Big Leagues: TCU vs. Georgia

TCU

Active NFL Alum: 21

21 Earnings: $353,000,000

$353,000,000 Notable Current Players: Andy Dalton, Ar’Darius Washington, Jalen Reagor

Georgia

Active NFL Alum: 47

47 Earnings: $649,000,000

$649,000,000 Notable Current Players: Nick Chubb, Roquan Smith, D’Andre Swift, Matthew Stafford

