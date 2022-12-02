SZA & Crocs Are Back for Another Collaboration

The Winter is SZA’s for the taking as the TDE queen prepares to release her sophomore album, S.O.S. But before the album releases in less than 29 days, SZA’s sophomore footwear venture with Crocs is due to hit retail shelves on Dec. 6.

Fans also have the opportunity to win a pair by texting the number 812-SZA-CROC — winners will be notified on Monday, Dec. 5.

The classic Cozzzy Sandal will be priced at $80, while the Classic Crush Clog will list for $75. Both denim-inspired looks are a nod to the late-90s/early-2000s style era.

Earlier this year, SZA and Crocs collaborated on their first release which carried a woodgrain theme with a friendship-styled bracelet and multicolored jibbitz. The footwear retailed for $40 and $70 but the Classic Clog last sale on StockX as of Dec. 1 was $298.

Photos via Crocs/Breyona Holt

“Crocs is super-versatile. I can be comfortable and be cute at the same time,” SZA told People Magazine on the occasion. The New Jersey-born artist said she wears them “at all times and anywhere” and also said that if she ever were to attend the Recording Academy’s Grammy Awards show, she plans to show up wearing Crocs and pajamas.

Back at the 2018 Grammys, SZA was nominated for five awards, but to the dismay of her legions of fans, she walked away with zero. At next year’s show, SZA is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for Beautiful with DJ Khaled and Future.

Beyond the award show stage, SZA is set to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3. Looking ahead, S.O.S does not yet have a release date, but SZA unveiled the cover art for the project and has said the album will drop at some point in December.

