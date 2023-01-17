Who’s got the best (and worst) odds to win the Big Game after Super Wild Card weekend? Check out all the latest Super Bowl LVII odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Over the course of three days, the NFL Playoffs officially returned to our lives in the form of SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND, a movable feast of gridiron glory that saw six teams punch tickets to the next round and six more sulk home to ride out the rest of the winter.
And folks, we were reminded once again of everything that goes into making legal sports betting such a safe, responsible thrill — especially if you bet on the Jaguars at approximately +1000000000 (your mileage may vary) when they were down 27-0 at home to the Chargers.
With that in mind, it’s time to ring in the Divisional Round of the postseason with an assist from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook by worshiping at the altar of the latest Super Bowl LVII odds for all eight remaining playoff teams, as well as futures betting rundowns for the NFC and AFC championships — and stick around for some jaunty matchup-based Super Bowl prop bets, too.
Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 17, 2023.
- Kansas City Chiefs: +330 (last week: +300)
- Buffalo Bills: +420 (+420)
- San Francisco 49ers: +450 (+500)
- Philadelphia Eagles: +500 (+500)
- Cincinnati Bengals: +750 (+700)
- Dallas Cowboys: +850 (+1300)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +3300 (+4800)
- New York Giants: +2500 (+5500)
Odds to Win AFC Championship
- Kansas City Chiefs: +140 (Last week: +165)
- Buffalo Bills: +160 (+200)
- Cincinnati Bengals: +400 (+350)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +1300 (+2100)
Odds to Win NFC Championship
- Philadelphia Eagles: +150 (Last week: +155)
- San Francisco 49ers: +170 (+200)
- Dallas Cowboys: +330 (+550)
- New York Giants: +1300 (+2400)
Super Bowl LVII Matchup Prop Bets
Correct Super Bowl LVII matchup
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: +500
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers: +500
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys: +900
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants: +3200
- Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles: +550
- Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers: +600
- Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys: +1000
- Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants: +3500
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles: +1100
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers: +1200
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys: +2000
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants: +6500
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles: +3400
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers: +3600
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys: +5500
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants: +19000
Super Bowl LVII matchup + winner forecast
- Kansas City Chiefs to beat Philadelphia Eagles: +1000
- Kansas City Chiefs to beat San Francisco 49ers: +1000
- Kansas City Chiefs to beat Dallas Cowboys: +1600
- Kansas City Chiefs to beat New York Giants: +3700
- Buffalo Bills to beat Philadelphia Eagles: +1000
- Buffalo Bills to beat San Francisco 49ers: +1100
- Buffalo Bills to beat Dallas Cowboys: +1700
- Buffalo Bills to beat New York Giants: +4000
- San Francisco 49ers to beat Kansas City Chiefs: +1200
- San Francisco 49ers to beat Buffalo Bills: +1300
- San Francisco 49ers to beat Cincinnati Bengals: +2300
- Philadelphia Eagles to beat Kansas City Chiefs: +1100
- Philadelphia Eagles to beat Buffalo Bills: +1200
- Philadelphia Eagles to beat Cincinnati Bengals: +2200
- Philadelphia Eagles to beat Jacksonville Jaguars: +4500
- Cincinnati Bengals to beat Philadelphia Eagles: +2200
- Cincinnati Bengals to beat San Francisco 49ers: +2400
- Cincinnati Bengals to beat Dallas Cowboys: +3500
- Cincinnati Bengals to beat New York Giants: +8000
- Dallas Cowboys to beat Kansas City Chiefs: +2000
- Dallas Cowboys to beat Buffalo Bills: +2300
- Dallas Cowboys to beat Cincinnati Bengals: +3600
- Dallas Cowboys to beat Jacksonville Jaguars: +8000
- New York Giants to beat Kansas City Chiefs: +10000
- New York Giants to beat Buffalo Bills: +11000
- New York Giants to beat Cincinnati Bengals: +14000
- Jacksonville Jaguars to beat Philadelphia Eagles: +7500
