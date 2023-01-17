Who’s got the best (and worst) odds to win the Big Game after Super Wild Card weekend? Check out all the latest Super Bowl LVII odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Over the course of three days, the NFL Playoffs officially returned to our lives in the form of SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND, a movable feast of gridiron glory that saw six teams punch tickets to the next round and six more sulk home to ride out the rest of the winter.

And folks, we were reminded once again of everything that goes into making legal sports betting such a safe, responsible thrill — especially if you bet on the Jaguars at approximately +1000000000 (your mileage may vary) when they were down 27-0 at home to the Chargers.

With that in mind, it’s time to ring in the Divisional Round of the postseason with an assist from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook by worshiping at the altar of the latest Super Bowl LVII odds for all eight remaining playoff teams, as well as futures betting rundowns for the NFC and AFC championships — and stick around for some jaunty matchup-based Super Bowl prop bets, too.

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVII

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 17, 2023.

Odds to Win AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs : +140 (Last week: +165)

: +140 (Last week: +165) Buffalo Bills : +160 (+200)

: +160 (+200) Cincinnati Bengals : +400 (+350)

: +400 (+350) Jacksonville Jaguars: +1300 (+2100)

Odds to Win NFC Championship

Adjusted NFL Pace and Pass Rate Report: Ranking the Divisional Round's Fastest Games https://t.co/hOWVNuNV4W — numberFire (@numberFire) January 17, 2023

Super Bowl LVII Matchup Prop Bets

Correct Super Bowl LVII matchup

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles : +500

: +500 Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers : +500

: +500 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys : +900

: +900 Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants : +3200

: +3200 Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles : +550

: +550 Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers : +600

: +600 Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys : +1000

: +1000 Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants : +3500

: +3500 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles : +1100

: +1100 Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers : +1200

: +1200 Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys : +2000

: +2000 Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants : +6500

: +6500 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles : +3400

: +3400 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers : +3600

: +3600 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys : +5500

: +5500 Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants: +19000

Super Bowl LVII matchup + winner forecast

Kansas City Chiefs to beat Philadelphia Eagles : +1000

: +1000 Kansas City Chiefs to beat San Francisco 49ers : +1000

: +1000 Kansas City Chiefs to beat Dallas Cowboys : +1600

: +1600 Kansas City Chiefs to beat New York Giants : +3700

: +3700 Buffalo Bills to beat Philadelphia Eagles : +1000

: +1000 Buffalo Bills to beat San Francisco 49ers : +1100

: +1100 Buffalo Bills to beat Dallas Cowboys : +1700

: +1700 Buffalo Bills to beat New York Giants : +4000

: +4000 San Francisco 49ers to beat Kansas City Chiefs : +1200

: +1200 San Francisco 49ers to beat Buffalo Bills : +1300

: +1300 San Francisco 49ers to beat Cincinnati Bengals : +2300

: +2300 Philadelphia Eagles to beat Kansas City Chiefs : +1100

: +1100 Philadelphia Eagles to beat Buffalo Bills : +1200

: +1200 Philadelphia Eagles to beat Cincinnati Bengals : +2200

: +2200 Philadelphia Eagles to beat Jacksonville Jaguars : +4500

: +4500 Cincinnati Bengals to beat Philadelphia Eagles : +2200

: +2200 Cincinnati Bengals to beat San Francisco 49ers : +2400

: +2400 Cincinnati Bengals to beat Dallas Cowboys : +3500

: +3500 Cincinnati Bengals to beat New York Giants : +8000

: +8000 Dallas Cowboys to beat Kansas City Chiefs : +2000

: +2000 Dallas Cowboys to beat Buffalo Bills : +2300

: +2300 Dallas Cowboys to beat Cincinnati Bengals : +3600

: +3600 Dallas Cowboys to beat Jacksonville Jaguars : +8000

: +8000 New York Giants to beat Kansas City Chiefs : +10000

: +10000 New York Giants to beat Buffalo Bills : +11000

: +11000 New York Giants to beat Cincinnati Bengals : +14000

: +14000 Jacksonville Jaguars to beat Philadelphia Eagles: +7500

Read More: