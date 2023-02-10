JuJu Smith-Schuster, Brandon Williams, Ndamukong Suh, and Linval Joseph all have the chance to trigger incentive money at Super Bowl LVII Sunday — Boardroom breaks it all down.

Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. earned $1 million for winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. Had they lost, he still would’ve brought home an extra $500,000. This year, Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is in line for the same types of wallet wins as OBJ, but he has more to accomplish if he’s to earn a $1 million Super Bowl bonus on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Notably, the Super Bowl LVII incentives tango goes beyond just JuJu — Kansas City defensive lineman Brandon Williams and Eagles defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph are eligible for bonus incentives should they reach their own respective quotas negotiated in their contracts.

Players will tell you that a championship ring is all they want, but money is always on the mind. Each of the players named above can earn a nice little payday depending on whether they win and/or if they’re on the field for a certain amount of snaps — and that’s on top of a $157,000 bonus promised to each member of the winning team and $82,000 for each member of the losing team.

When asked about his incentives, Smith-Schuster told reporters: “It’s just more so getting this opportunity to play in this game, to help get this team this W is huge.”

As we get into our full 2023 Super bowl bonus breakdown, let’s start there, shall we?

Super Bowl Bonuses & Incentives Overview: Eagles vs. Chiefs

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Super Bowl Incentive

As part of Smith-Schuster’s one-year deal, his 2022 base salary was set at $3,760,000, with additional millions dependent on incentive benchmarks

In Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster will earn a $1 million bonus if he plays more than 50% of Kansas City’s offensive snaps AND the Chiefs beat the Eagle s.

s. This bonus was triggered by Smith-Schuster finishing with more than 60 receptions and more than 900 receiving yards in the regular season.

Eagles DTs Ndamukong Suh & Linval Joseph’s Super Bowl Bonuses

Both can earn $125,000 with an Eagles win and 30% playing time.

In 10 games played, Suh has reached the 30% threshold eight times.

In 10 games played, Joseph has reached the 30% threshold six times.

Chiefs DT Brandon Williams’ Super Bowl Incentive

This one’s simple: Williams earns $50,000 if he’s active and Kansas City wins.

He appeared in seven total games this season (including both playoff wins).

He has no injury designation.

Williams earned a 2022 base salary of $1,120,000 this season.

4 players can earn an incentive this Sunday in the Super Bowl:



Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: $1M with a win and 50% playing time



Chiefs DL Brandon Williams: $50K with a win and being active



Eagles DTs Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph: $125K with a win and 30% playing time — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 7, 2023

Click here to read Boardroom’s overview of notable player incentives and bonuses from the 2022 regular season.

Read More: