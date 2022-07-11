Steven Bergwijn to Ajax: Everything You Need to Know

After three seasons at Tottenham Hotspur, the Dutch international winger joins the Eredivisie champions as their club-record signing.

Dutch champions Ajax have completed their move to acquire top summer transfer priority Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham Hotspur. It marks the return of the Netherlands international winger to the Eredivise, where he previously played for PSV Eindhoven starting in 2014-15 before changing to Spurs in January of 2020.

Bergwijn pushed for a move from North London last season due to a lack of playing time. Despite being a bright spot for his national team, the electric forward was typically on the outside looking in with regards to Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s team sheet. After expressing his interest in leaving, rumors began to swirl of new potential landing spots, including Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea. Ultimately, the 24-year-old Bergwijn secured a return to a familiar league in which he’ll get the game time he desires for the most prestigious club in the Netherlands.

Ajax paid €30 million ($30.2 million) for the player, the highest transfer fee ever paid not only by Ajax, but any team in the history of the Eredivisie.

With that in mind, let’s explore the key details you need to know about Bergwijn’s addition to an already impressive squad.

Steven Bergwijn Contract & Transfer Details

Contract length: 5 years

Expected weekly wages: Not reported

Free agency: 2027

Base transfer fee: $30,185,000 (€30,000,000)

Maximum transfer fee: $32,700,000 (€32,500,000)

Estimated market value: $19,800,000 (via Transfermarkt)

Bergwijn’s Stats: Eredivise vs. Premier League

Stat Eredivisie Premier League Appearances 112 60 Goals 29 7 Assists 30 5 Trophies 4 0 Statistics via FBRef

How Bergwijn Fits in at Ajax

The departure of Erik Ten Hag from Ajax to Manchester United has changed the overall philosophies of the club. However, Ajax’s new manager Alfred Schreuder was keen to bring the winger into his latest project.

“It is indicative of Steven’s ambition that he chose to make the step to Ajax. He is a player with many qualities. He has enormous drive and is also very goal-oriented. Of course, I am happy that we were able to sign him, he adds a new quality to our team,” Schreuder said during Bergwign’s official welcoming announcement.

Nonetheless, Bergwijn is walking into a club coming off back-to-back Eredivisie championships (and 36 overall). When it comes to the Dutch league, he’s already three major trophies to his name at the age of 24 and is a goal-creating machine against defending that’s admittedly not up to the Premier League’s level. He has blazing pace, one-on-one dribbling ability, and has shown signs that he can evolve into a legitimate threat as a clutch goal-scorer.

The addition of Bergwijn ensures that Ajax will have every chance to continue their dominance in the Netherlands’ top flight — and this flying dutchman will use his quality to be a difference-maker in the upcoming UEFA Champion’s League.