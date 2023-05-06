Get set for an anticipated bantamweight bout with a big Sterling vs. Cejudo prediction, plus the latest odds and insights from FanDuel for UFC 288.

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

It’s been three years since we’ve seen Henry Cejudo in the Octagon. He held belts in two different divisions at the time, prior to his surprise retirement. On Saturday, he looks to get one of those back.

Cejudo will square off against Aljamain Sterling in his first UFC action since 2020, the latter hoping to defend the bantamweight belt he’s held for a little over a year now. Let’s set the stage with a big Sterling vs. Cejudo prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Fight Info, Date & Time

UFC Bantamweight Main Event

Aljamain Sterling (22-3-0, 3 KOs)

vs.

Henry Cejudo (16-2-0, 8 KOs)

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Fight Time: PPV main card begins at 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Prudential Center — Newark, NJ

Coverage: ESPN+ PPV

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo Odds & Prop Bets

All UFC 288 odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

Aljamain Sterling: (-113)

(-113) Henry Cejudo: (-113)

Method of Victory:

Sterling by KO/TKO : (+1100)

: (+1100) Sterling by Points/Decision : (+230)

: (+230) Sterling by Submission: (+410)

Cejudo by KO/TKO : (+400)

: (+400) Cejudo by Points / Decision : (+210)

/ : (+210) Cejudo by Submission: (+1600)

Sterling vs. Cejudo Prediction

It’s been a long time since UFC fans last saw Henry Cejudo inside the octagon. He returns almost three years after his last fight (May 2020), which is something he teased throughout his “retirement.” He now rides a six-fight winning streak into a battle against the current champ Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling has been a legitimate bantamweight champion for over a year now, defending his title against Petyr Yan in a closely contested rematch and TJ Dillashaw in a quick knockout victory. The 33-year-old possesses a unique skill set that is built around his jiu-jitsu and wrestling background growing up.

This matchup has toss-up written all over it, but I’m going to side with Cejudo. The 36-year-old is one of the best UFC fighters when it comes to creating a successful plan of attack. Ring rust is going to come in play early on, but he can counter Sterling’s talent on the ground and win with a single strike.

UFC 288 STERLING VS. CEJUDO PREDICTION: Henry Cejudo (-113)

— Larry Rupp