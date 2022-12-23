Boardroom can exclusively unveil an all-star cast including Spike Lee, Fat Joe, and “Santa Perk” for a special Knicks-Sixers alternate broadcast on ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN+.

For fans who need their fix of Stephen A. Smith on Christmas Day, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will show a special NBA in Stephen A’s World alternative broadcast at 12 p.m. ET as the New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers.

As the traditional Christmas NBA quintuple-header tips off on ESPN and ABC, with all games being shown on broadcast TV for the first time, Stephen A. will bring a strong guest list to the table including Spike Lee, Morris Chestnut, Fat Joe, Roy Wood Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Boban Marjanovic, and Kendrick Perkins as “Santa Perk.”

This eclectic mix of movies, TV, comedy, and Boban will liven up your lunch, brunch, or breakfast table as Smith chops it up on his beloved Knickerbockers and Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the star-studded Sixers.

NBA in Stephen A’s World is an offshoot of the Stephen A’s World show on ESPN+ on which the First Take star and personality extraordinaire takes on the biggest topics inside and outside the sports world with numerous high-profile guests. The NBA alt-cast has had three episodes to date and is a collaboration between ESPN and Omaha Productions, and co-executive produced by ESPN, Smith’s Mr. SAS Productions, and Peyton Manning himself.

ESPN’s extended its “ManningCast” concept executed so successfully by Peyton and Eli to the NBA with Smith, Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez for Major League Baseball, and Pat McAfee for college football. So, once you’re done opening presents, Stephen A. has you covered with what should be an entertaining way to start your Christmas Day basketball-watching binge bonanza in the signature style we’ve come to rely on from the man himself for years.

Read More: